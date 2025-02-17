Kerala: SIT files chargesheet against actor Siddique in 2016 rape case, claims evidence links him to incident

Malayalam actor Siddique faces chargesheet for allegedly raping a young actress in 2016 at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram, with solid evidence and witness corroboration.

Deepu Mohan
Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 4:01 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet against actor Siddique in connection with the rape of a young actress in 2016. According to the chargesheet, the actress was lured to a hotel under the pretext of being offered a film role, and was then sexually assaulted. The document also confirms that witnesses have corroborated the actress's earlier disclosure of the assault, which she had revealed before the Hema Committee report was made public.

The chargesheet supports the sexual harassment complaint that led to Siddique’s resignation from his position as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). It presents solid evidence, including witness statements and digital proof, that Siddique invited the actress to the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on January 28, 2016. The actress, accompanied by her parents and a friend, had arrived at the hotel for a preview of the film 'Sukhamaayirikatte'. Siddique stayed at the hotel on that day, and it was there that the assault occurred.

Despite the complainant's claims, Siddique denied the allegations, particularly arguing that the complaint was filed eight years after the incident. He also pointed out that his name was not mentioned in any of the actress's Facebook posts on the matter. However, the chargesheet addresses these defenses and notes that digital evidence provided by the victim proved to be crucial in the investigation.

Following the assault, the actress sought medical treatment from a doctor in Ernakulam, who confirmed that she had disclosed the assault at the time. The SIT has completed its investigation, describing this case as one with the strongest evidence among those filed after the release of the Hema Committee report. The chargesheet will be submitted to the court as soon as it receives permission from the Crime Branch chief.

