CSK vs DC, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals win toss and opt to bat

CSK vs DC, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: What captains said at the toss?
Axar Patel: We are going to bat first. Feels like there'll be help for the bowlers. Expect it to get slower as the game progresses. In our team, we have a few players who have captained other franchises and that helps me a lot. Same combination. Faf is not fit for this game, Sameer Rizvi is playing.
Ruturaj Gaikwad: We were looking to bat as well. Looks a bit dry. It's a bit cloudy, won't change much. You always want momentum in T20 cricket. Overall, the chat has been positive. Fielding is something which we can improve day by day. We want to be proactive. Elbow is good. Conway comes in for Overton. Mukesh comes in for Tripathi.
CSK vs DC, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Playing XI
Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (WK), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
CSK vs DC, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Delhi Capitals win toss and opt to bat
TOSS! Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings.
CSK vs DC, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Kuldeep Yadav hails Noor Ahmad
Kuldeep Yadav: He (Noor Ahmad) is bowling really well, and I know him personally, and he is someone who tries to learn from everyone. We had a chat last night as well. Obviously, he has a lovely wrong'un and with that kind of a pace, it's very difficult for a batter to pick, and especially when you play in Chennai, it's always very difficult to score against any wristspinner."
CSK vs DC, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: CSK players leave for Chepauk from hotel
CSK vs DC, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Head to Head
Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are locking horns for the 31st time in the Indian Premier League. In their last 30 outings, CSK have emerged victorious on 19 ocassions, while DC won 11 matches. Their last face off was in the IPL 2024 group stage, where Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super King by 20 runs.
IPL 2025: Will MS Dhoni lead CSK if Ruturaj Gaikwad is unavailable for clash against DC?
Ahead of the IPL 2025 match against DC, CSK batting Michael Hussey hinted at possibility of MS Dhoni stepping in as a captain if Ruturaj Gaikwad is unavailable to play due to elbow injury.
CSK vs DC, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Chennai and Delhi squads
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shaik Rasheed, Andre Siddarth C, Rahul Tripathi, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran, Matheesha Pathirana, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed
Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (C), Karun Nair, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Vipraj Nigam, Manvanth Kumar L, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.