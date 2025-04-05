user
user icon
LIVE NOW

Apr 5, 2025, 3:14 PM IST

CSK vs DC, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals win toss and opt to bat

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 cricket live score Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League match 17 scorecard streaming HRD

CSK vs DC, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings in the 17th match of the season. CSK aim to make a comeback after a defeat against Rajasthan Royals, while DC eye for unbeaten streak after two successive wins against Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

3:14 PM IST

CSK vs DC, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: What captains said at the toss?

Axar Patel: We are going to bat first. Feels like there'll be help for the bowlers. Expect it to get slower as the game progresses. In our team, we have a few players who have captained other franchises and that helps me a lot. Same combination. Faf is not fit for this game, Sameer Rizvi is playing.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: We were looking to bat as well. Looks a bit dry. It's a bit cloudy, won't change much. You always want momentum in T20 cricket. Overall, the chat has been positive. Fielding is something which we can improve day by day. We want to be proactive. Elbow is good. Conway comes in for Overton. Mukesh comes in for Tripathi.

3:09 PM IST

CSK vs DC, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (WK), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

3:06 PM IST

CSK vs DC, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Delhi Capitals win toss and opt to bat

TOSS! Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings.

2:54 PM IST

CSK vs DC, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Kuldeep Yadav hails Noor Ahmad

Kuldeep Yadav: He (Noor Ahmad) is bowling really well, and I know him personally, and he is someone who tries to learn from everyone. We had a chat last night as well. Obviously, he has a lovely wrong'un and with that kind of a pace, it's very difficult for a batter to pick, and especially when you play in Chennai, it's always very difficult to score against any wristspinner."

2:51 PM IST

CSK vs DC, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: CSK players leave for Chepauk from hotel

2:48 PM IST

CSK vs DC, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are locking horns for the 31st time in the Indian Premier League. In their last 30 outings, CSK have emerged victorious on 19 ocassions, while DC won 11 matches. Their last face off was in the IPL 2024 group stage, where Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super King by 20 runs.

2:43 PM IST

IPL 2025: Will MS Dhoni lead CSK if Ruturaj Gaikwad is unavailable for clash against DC?

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match against DC, CSK batting Michael Hussey hinted at possibility of MS Dhoni stepping in as a captain if Ruturaj Gaikwad is unavailable to play due to elbow injury.

Read Full Story

2:42 PM IST

CSK vs DC, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Chennai and Delhi squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shaik Rasheed, Andre Siddarth C, Rahul Tripathi, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran, Matheesha Pathirana, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (C), Karun Nair, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Vipraj Nigam, Manvanth Kumar L, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

3:14 PM IST:

Axar Patel: We are going to bat first. Feels like there'll be help for the bowlers. Expect it to get slower as the game progresses. In our team, we have a few players who have captained other franchises and that helps me a lot. Same combination. Faf is not fit for this game, Sameer Rizvi is playing.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: We were looking to bat as well. Looks a bit dry. It's a bit cloudy, won't change much. You always want momentum in T20 cricket. Overall, the chat has been positive. Fielding is something which we can improve day by day. We want to be proactive. Elbow is good. Conway comes in for Overton. Mukesh comes in for Tripathi.

3:09 PM IST:

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (WK), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

3:10 PM IST:

TOSS! Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings.

2:54 PM IST:

Kuldeep Yadav: He (Noor Ahmad) is bowling really well, and I know him personally, and he is someone who tries to learn from everyone. We had a chat last night as well. Obviously, he has a lovely wrong'un and with that kind of a pace, it's very difficult for a batter to pick, and especially when you play in Chennai, it's always very difficult to score against any wristspinner."

2:54 PM IST:

2:48 PM IST:

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are locking horns for the 31st time in the Indian Premier League. In their last 30 outings, CSK have emerged victorious on 19 ocassions, while DC won 11 matches. Their last face off was in the IPL 2024 group stage, where Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super King by 20 runs.

2:43 PM IST:

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match against DC, CSK batting Michael Hussey hinted at possibility of MS Dhoni stepping in as a captain if Ruturaj Gaikwad is unavailable to play due to elbow injury.

Read Full Story

2:42 PM IST:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shaik Rasheed, Andre Siddarth C, Rahul Tripathi, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran, Matheesha Pathirana, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (C), Karun Nair, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Vipraj Nigam, Manvanth Kumar L, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Top Stories
'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys' star Robert Trebor passes away at 71 NTI

'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys' star Robert Trebor passes away at 71

IPL 2025: RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal speaks on working with head coach Rahul Dravid HRD

IPL 2025: RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal speaks on working with head coach Rahul Dravid

UGC notifies new rules for recognition of foreign degrees, aims to cut delays and ambiguity shk

UGC notifies new rules for recognition of foreign degrees, aims to cut delays and ambiguity

Cheque book rules 2025: What's new for SBI, HDFC, and ICICI customers? AJR

Cheque book rules 2025: What's new for SBI, HDFC, and ICICI customers?

Malayali Christian priest alleges assault by Odisha Police during ganja search in nearby village dmn

Malayali Christian priest alleges assault by Odisha Police during ganja search in nearby village

Top Videos
Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Prithviraj Sukumaran Gets I-T NOTICE Over ₹40 Cr Film Earnings

Prithviraj Sukumaran Gets I-T NOTICE Over ₹40 Cr Film Earnings

PM Modi's Colombo Visit Lights Up with Culture & Connection

PM Modi's Colombo Visit Lights Up with Culture & Connection

Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Popular Categories

    Select Language

    © Copyright 2025 Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited (Formerly known as Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited) | All Rights Reserved