user
user icon

Yashwant Varma takes oath as judge of Allahabad HC amid cash-at-home row inquiry

Justice Yashwant Varma who is facing an in-house inquiry over allegations of unaccounted cash found at his official residence in Delhi, on Saturday took oath as a judge of the Allahabad High Court. 

BREAKING: Yashwant Varma takes oath as judge of Allahabad HC amid cash-at-home row inquiry shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Apr 5, 2025, 2:56 PM IST

Justice Yashwant Varma who is facing an in-house inquiry over allegations of unaccounted cash found at his official residence in Delhi, on Saturday took oath as a judge of the Allahabad High Court. 

Unlike the usual public oath-taking ceremonies organized for judges, where the event is often attended by various dignitaries and made a formal occasion, Justice Varma took his oath in a private setting, within chamber.

Justice Varma was recently transferred from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court in the midst of the cash stash row.

Also read: 'We aren't a trash bin': Allahabad HC bar slams Rs 15 crore cash row, opposes Justice Verma's transfer

The Central Government on March 28 notified the repatriation of Varma from the Delhi High Court back to the Allahabad High Court based on the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendations issued just four days earlier, on March 24.

The transfer order had come despite the protests of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association. Justice Varma, who originally belonged to the Allahabad High Court, was transferred to the Delhi High Court in 2021.

Cash-at-home row

The controversy erupted on March 21 when reports surfaced that a fire at the outhouse of Justice Varma’s official bungalow had led to the discovery of multiple sacks filled with cash.

A day later, on March 22, the Chief Justice of India formed a three-member committee to scrutinize the allegations under the judiciary’s in-house mechanism.

In an unprecedented move aimed at transparency, the Supreme Court subsequently made public key materials related to the incident — including the video footage of the firefighting operation, the report filed by the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, and Justice Varma’s own written response. The judge has categorically denied any wrongdoing, stating, "It is a conspiracy against me."

In follow-up action, the Delhi High Court, on March 24, officially relieved Justice Varma of all judicial responsibilities, in line with directives from the Apex Court.

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Allahabad High Court, urging the Chief Justice to abstain from administering the oath of office to Justice Varma upon his return.

Also read: PM Modi conferred prestigious ‘Mithra Vibhushana’ medal by Sri Lanka (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UGC notifies new rules for recognition of foreign degrees, aims to cut delays and ambiguity shk

UGC notifies new rules for recognition of foreign degrees, aims to cut delays and ambiguity

Malayali Christian priest alleges assault by Odisha Police during ganja search in nearby village dmn

Malayali Christian priest alleges assault by Odisha Police during ganja search in nearby village

India's Ethanol Revolution: Paving the Way for Global Leadership shk

India’s Ethanol Revolution: Paving the Way for Global Leadership

India delivers 442 tonnes of food aid to Myanmar following devastating earthquake dmn

India delivers 442 tonnes of food aid to Myanmar following devastating earthquake

Future of Clean Mobility: Will Flex Fuel Vehicles Run on Indian Roads? shk

Future of Clean Mobility: Will Flex Fuel Vehicles Run on Indian Roads?

Recent Stories

'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys' star Robert Trebor passes away at 71 NTI

'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys' star Robert Trebor passes away at 71

IPL 2025: RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal speaks on working with head coach Rahul Dravid HRD

IPL 2025: RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal speaks on working with head coach Rahul Dravid

UGC notifies new rules for recognition of foreign degrees, aims to cut delays and ambiguity shk

UGC notifies new rules for recognition of foreign degrees, aims to cut delays and ambiguity

Cheque book rules 2025: What's new for SBI, HDFC, and ICICI customers? AJR

Cheque book rules 2025: What's new for SBI, HDFC, and ICICI customers?

Malayali Christian priest alleges assault by Odisha Police during ganja search in nearby village dmn

Malayali Christian priest alleges assault by Odisha Police during ganja search in nearby village

Recent Videos

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Video Icon
Prithviraj Sukumaran Gets I-T NOTICE Over ₹40 Cr Film Earnings

Prithviraj Sukumaran Gets I-T NOTICE Over ₹40 Cr Film Earnings

Video Icon
PM Modi's Colombo Visit Lights Up with Culture & Connection

PM Modi's Colombo Visit Lights Up with Culture & Connection

Video Icon
Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Video Icon