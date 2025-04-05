Yashwant Varma takes oath as judge of Allahabad HC amid cash-at-home row inquiry

Read Full Article

Justice Yashwant Varma who is facing an in-house inquiry over allegations of unaccounted cash found at his official residence in Delhi, on Saturday took oath as a judge of the Allahabad High Court.

Unlike the usual public oath-taking ceremonies organized for judges, where the event is often attended by various dignitaries and made a formal occasion, Justice Varma took his oath in a private setting, within chamber.

Justice Varma was recently transferred from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court in the midst of the cash stash row.

The Central Government on March 28 notified the repatriation of Varma from the Delhi High Court back to the Allahabad High Court based on the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendations issued just four days earlier, on March 24.

The transfer order had come despite the protests of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association. Justice Varma, who originally belonged to the Allahabad High Court, was transferred to the Delhi High Court in 2021.

Cash-at-home row

The controversy erupted on March 21 when reports surfaced that a fire at the outhouse of Justice Varma’s official bungalow had led to the discovery of multiple sacks filled with cash.

A day later, on March 22, the Chief Justice of India formed a three-member committee to scrutinize the allegations under the judiciary’s in-house mechanism.

In an unprecedented move aimed at transparency, the Supreme Court subsequently made public key materials related to the incident — including the video footage of the firefighting operation, the report filed by the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, and Justice Varma’s own written response. The judge has categorically denied any wrongdoing, stating, "It is a conspiracy against me."

In follow-up action, the Delhi High Court, on March 24, officially relieved Justice Varma of all judicial responsibilities, in line with directives from the Apex Court.

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Allahabad High Court, urging the Chief Justice to abstain from administering the oath of office to Justice Varma upon his return.

