Love and War: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to have 'steamy' reunion for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie? Read

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War has created excitement with its stellar cast—Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Reports suggest a gripping love triangle, with speculation about Deepika Padukone’s guest appearance. Slated for a 2026 release, the film may clash with Yash’s Toxic

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War has been generating significant buzz, primarily due to its star-studded cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt , and Vicky Kaushal. Reports suggest that the film will revolve around a love triangle, showcasing deep emotions on screen.

Adding to the excitement, speculation is rife that Deepika Padukone might make a guest appearance in the film for an intense sequence with Ranbir Kapoor. According to a report by Filme Shilmy, sources indicate that she is being considered for a 40-minute role alongside Ranbir. The report further suggests that their scenes could be particularly bold, potentially leading to the film receiving an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board.

While Deepika has not yet signed the project, she is reportedly contemplating the offer. The report mentions that despite her past experience with bold themes in Gehraiyaan, this role presents a new challenge, prompting her to take time before making a decision. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding her involvement.

