    Kerala: Railing of floating bridge collapses in Varkala; several injured

    As many as 15 people fell into the sea after the floating bridge collapsed at Varkala Beach in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Mar 09). According to reports, two people are in critical condition.

    Kerala: Several injured after floating bridge's railing collapses into sea in Varkala
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 7:18 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In an unfortunate incident, 15 people including women and children, were injured after the handrail of the floating bridge they were on collapsed due to high tidal waves at Varkala beach in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Mar 09). Despite wearing life jackets, they were unable to swim to shore due to the strong waves. The accident happened around 5.30 pm. Two of them are in critical condition reportedly.

    The security personnel immediately brought out those who fell into the sea and were immediately shifted to the hospital. Tourists from Kerala and other states were on the floating bridge when the accident occurred. Eight people were admitted to the taluk hospital and others to S N Mission hospital.

    Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas inaugurated the district's first floating bridge on December 26, 2023. The one in Varkala marks the seventh floating bridge in the state, spanning 100 meters in length and three meters in width from the coast to the sea.

    The bridge spans 100 meters in length and is three meters wide, featuring pillars on both sides. At the end of the bridge, there is a platform measuring 11 meters long and seven meters wide, providing visitors with a vantage point to enjoy the scenic views of the sea.

    The floating bridge at Varkala has been set up by the Department of Tourism in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council, Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society and the Municipality of Varkala. Around 100 visitors can enter the floating bridge at a time.
     

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 7:23 PM IST
