A Class 9 student in Kerala’s Palakkad district was seriously injured after being attacked by Class 10 seniors over a dispute linked to an Instagram Reel. The victim, 15-year-old Mohammed Shammas from Chalissery Government Higher Secondary School, suffered a serious shoulder injury and is in hospital.

A shocking case of student violence has come to light from Palakkad district in Kerala. A 15-year-old Class 9 student was seriously injured after he was attacked by a group of senior students over a dispute related to an Instagram Reel. The injured student has been identified as Mohammed Shammas, a student of Chalissery Government Higher Secondary School. He is currently receiving treatment in hospital after suffering a serious shoulder injury during the attack.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Attack took place after tuition classes

According to reports, the incident happened around 1:15 PM recently. Shammas and three of his friends were returning home after attending tuition classes. On their way back, they had stopped at a mosque and were walking back when the attack took place.

A group of Class 10 students allegedly stopped them on the road and began arguing about an Instagram Reel that Shammas and his friends had posted online.

Also Read: Old Video Of Monalisa Saying She Would Marry With Parents' Consent Goes Viral After Wedding (WATCH)

Seniors allegedly waited for juniors

Reports suggest the attack may have been planned earlier. The senior students were reportedly waiting for the juniors near the road. Soon after stopping them, the group surrounded Shammas and his friends. The argument quickly turned violent, and the seniors allegedly began beating them.

During the assault, Shammas suffered a serious injury to his shoulder. The impact was so severe that he is currently unable to move his arm properly.

Friends also beaten in the assault

The three other students who were with Shammas were also attacked during the incident. They too were beaten by the group of seniors before the attackers left the spot.

Local residents later helped the injured students and rushed Shammas to hospital for treatment.

Also Read: Woman Pins Boyfriend On Road During Clash In Thiruvananthapuram, Street Fight Video Goes Viral