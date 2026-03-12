An old video of Monalisa Bhosle, the woman who became widely known after a viral moment during the Kumbh Mela in 2025, is now circulating widely on social media. The clip has drawn attention because it shows her expressing views about marriage that appear very different from her recent actions.

The video is believed to be from 2025. It shows Monalisa speaking to a reporter about her life, popularity on social media, and her thoughts on marriage.

From viral sensation to controversial marriage: The story of Monalisa, the 'Kumbha Girl'.



Before fame in 2025: Promised to marry as per parents' wishes.



After fame in 2026: Marries Farman Khan against family, raising concerns of Love Jihad. pic.twitter.com/0m9wUQYtWh — Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) March 12, 2026

The clip has gone viral again at a time when Monalisa is making headlines for marrying a Muslim man against the wishes of her family.

