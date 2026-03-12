- Home
Old Video Of Monalisa Saying She Would Marry With Parents' Consent Goes Viral After Wedding (WATCH)
An old video of Monalisa Bhosle saying she would marry according to her parents' wishes has resurfaced online after her interfaith marriage to Farman Khan. In the clip, she says people in her community usually follow family decisions in marriage.
Kumbh mela viral girl Monalisa's old video surfaces online
An old video of Monalisa Bhosle, the woman who became widely known after a viral moment during the Kumbh Mela in 2025, is now circulating widely on social media. The clip has drawn attention because it shows her expressing views about marriage that appear very different from her recent actions.
The video is believed to be from 2025. It shows Monalisa speaking to a reporter about her life, popularity on social media, and her thoughts on marriage.
From viral sensation to controversial marriage: The story of Monalisa, the 'Kumbha Girl'.
Before fame in 2025: Promised to marry as per parents' wishes.
After fame in 2026: Marries Farman Khan against family, raising concerns of Love Jihad. pic.twitter.com/0m9wUQYtWh
— Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) March 12, 2026
The clip has gone viral again at a time when Monalisa is making headlines for marrying a Muslim man against the wishes of her family.
What Monalisa said in the old viral video
In the video, a reporter asks Monalisa about her growing popularity and the many YouTubers who follow her.
She responds by saying that all those people are like brothers to her. The reporter then asks her whether she is married.
Monalisa replies that she is not married yet because she is only sixteen years old.
When the reporter asks her about her views on marriage, Monalisa explains that in her community, people usually marry according to their parents’ wishes.
She says that those involved in the traditional garland-making occupation in her community follow family decisions when it comes to marriage and do not usually choose love marriages.
The clip is now being widely shared online as people compare her earlier statement with her recent decision to marry someone of her own choice.
Marriage to Farman Khan makes headlines
Monalisa recently married Farman Khan, a man from Uttar Pradesh. The wedding reportedly took place in Kerala and followed Hindu rituals.
The marriage attracted attention because it was an interfaith union and was reportedly done against her parents’ wishes.
Viral #KumbhMela fame #Monalisa Bhosle has reportedly married her boyfriend Farman Khan at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram. The couple has sought protection from #Kerala Police amid family opposition to their relationship.
Monalisa from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, shot to fame after a… pic.twitter.com/P41vBSCLZs
— Ashish (@KP_Aashish) March 11, 2026
A day after the wedding, Monalisa and Farman held a press conference to address rumours and claims circulating online.
Monalisa rejects ‘love jihad’ claims
During the press interaction, Monalisa strongly rejected allegations that she had become a victim of what some people called “love jihad”.
She said their marriage was conducted according to Hindu traditions and that neither of them had changed their religion.
“Our marriage took place according to Hindu rituals,” she said. “People calling this ‘love jihad’ should know that it is nothing like that.”
She explained that her parents had wanted her to marry another man chosen by the family, but she was not comfortable with the match.
Reason she refused family’s chosen groom
Monalisa said that the man chosen by her parents was her aunt’s son.
According to her, she felt uncomfortable with the idea because she considered him like a brother. “If I married my aunt’s son, he would be like my brother. That’s why I decided I would not marry him,” she said.
Monalisa Bhonsle, a Rudraksh seller, got fame at Maha Kumbh 2025 due to her innocent looks
She got offers to work in movies and was cast alongside Muhammed Farman Khan, whom she proposed to
Monalisa went to Kerala, asked for protection from her parents, and married Farman… pic.twitter.com/dgqt0Nprrz
— Tushar ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) March 11, 2026
She also revealed that her father attended the trip to Kerala but did not attend the wedding ceremony itself as he was still upset about her decision.
Farman says religion was never a barrier
Farman Khan also spoke during the press conference and said that religion was never an issue in their relationship.
“We are artists. For us, all religions are the same,” he said.
He added that Monalisa remains a Hindu and that he respected her wish to perform the wedding according to Hindu customs.
“I did everything the way she wanted. I only want her happiness,” he said.
Farman also said he works as an actor and is involved in both South Indian and Hindi films.
Couple thanks Kerala government
Both Monalisa and Farman also expressed gratitude to the Kerala government for supporting them during the wedding.
Monalisa said officials ensured that the ceremony could take place peacefully.
Farman added that they had expected only a few people at the wedding but were surprised when many guests and even ministers attended and gave them their blessings.
The Muslim man, Farman Khan, who married Monalisa, says that his 6-month love with her is equal to 60 years.
With such sweet words, these peacefuls manage to influence Hindu girls. pic.twitter.com/sX5bIbjND2
— Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) March 11, 2026
The couple also repeated that they respect all religions.
“Every religion is equal for us,” Monalisa said.
Film director reacts strongly
The news of Monalisa’s marriage also led to a reaction from film director Sanoj Mishra.
Mishra had earlier announced that he planned to introduce Monalisa to the film industry and train her to become an actress.
In a long message shared on Instagram, he said he was shocked by the marriage and described it as the worst day of his life.
He claimed he had admired Monalisa’s simplicity and had planned to help her start a career in films.
According to him, he had even completed a film script during the time he was in jail.
Director makes controversial claims
Mishra also made strong allegations in his post. He claimed that Monalisa had become a victim of “love jihad”.
He further alleged that her manager had played a role in the situation and accused him of creating distance between Monalisa and her community.
However, Monalisa herself has rejected such claims and repeated that her marriage was her personal choice.
Debate grows as old video circulates
As the old interview video spreads online, many social media users are discussing the contrast between Monalisa’s earlier statement about following her parents’ wishes and her recent marriage decision.
Some people say her views may have changed over time, while others continue to debate the issue online.
Despite the controversy, Monalisa has made it clear that she stands by her decision and that both she and her husband respect all religions.
