A man accused of harassing a woman on a KSRTC bus has been found dead in a lodge in Varkala, Kerala. The deceased, identified as Vimal Kumar from Balaramapuram, was discovered after lodge staff alerted police when he did not leave his room.

The lodge manager informed the police after Vimal Kumar failed to come out of his room for a long time. When the police arrived and forced the door open, they found his body lying face down inside the room.

Earlier, the Mangalapuram police had registered a case against him following a complaint by a female lawyer. She alleged that he harassed her while she was travelling on a KSRTC bus.

The alleged harassment case

The incident took place on the evening of February 11 when the lawyer was travelling from Attingal to Thiruvananthapuram. She also submitted video footage along with her complaint to support her allegation.

Police had been actively searching for Vimal Kumar in connection with the case when news of his death emerged.

According to his relatives, Vimal had been under severe stress because his photograph, along with the case number, had been widely shared on social media.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)