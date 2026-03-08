Lance Havildar KG George (retired), a respected war hero and Vir Chakra awardee, has passed away at the age of 95. He died early on Saturday morning at his home in Kottayam district in Kerala due to age-related health issues.

His grandson Remo John confirmed the news on Sunday. He said his grandfather was born in February 1931 and had served the nation with great courage during the 1965 India-Pakistan War.

The Indian Army also expressed deep sorrow over his passing and described it as an irreplaceable loss for the country.

Early life in Kerala

KG George was born in Kerala and spent most of his life connected to the state. He lived in Kozhikunnath House in Nedugadappally under the Shanthipuram post office area in Kottayam district.

Even after retiring from the Army, he remained a respected figure in his community. Family members and locals remember him as a humble man who served the country with pride.