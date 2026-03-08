Who Was KG George? 1965 India-Pakistan War Hero Dies In Kerala At 95
Vir Chakra awardee Lance Havildar KG George (retd), a hero of 1965 India-Pakistan War, has died at the age of 95 in Kerala's Kottayam. He was honoured for restoring vital communication lines under heavy enemy shelling in Wagah sector.
A brave soldier passes away at 95
Lance Havildar KG George (retired), a respected war hero and Vir Chakra awardee, has passed away at the age of 95. He died early on Saturday morning at his home in Kottayam district in Kerala due to age-related health issues.
His grandson Remo John confirmed the news on Sunday. He said his grandfather was born in February 1931 and had served the nation with great courage during the 1965 India-Pakistan War.
The Indian Army also expressed deep sorrow over his passing and described it as an irreplaceable loss for the country.
Early life in Kerala
KG George was born in Kerala and spent most of his life connected to the state. He lived in Kozhikunnath House in Nedugadappally under the Shanthipuram post office area in Kottayam district.
Even after retiring from the Army, he remained a respected figure in his community. Family members and locals remember him as a humble man who served the country with pride.
Service in the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals
George served in the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals, a key unit responsible for communication systems in the armed forces.
The Corps of Signals was established in 1911 and has played a crucial role in ensuring that communication between different military units remains active during operations and wars.
Over the years, the unit has also adapted to modern technology and digital communication systems.
As a Lance Havildar (Lineman Field) in the Parachute Brigade Signal Company, George’s role was to maintain and repair communication lines between military headquarters and soldiers fighting at the front.
Heroics during the 1965 India-Pakistan War
K G George became known for his bravery during the 1965 India-Pakistan War.
Between September 6 and September 10, 1965, he was deployed in the Wagah sector where heavy fighting was taking place. During this period, enemy forces were continuously shelling the area with artillery and carrying out air attacks.
These attacks often damaged important communication lines between the brigade headquarters and the forward battalions.
Despite the extreme danger, George continued leading his team to repair and restore the damaged lines so that commanders could communicate with soldiers at the front.
A crucial act of courage during enemy attack
One of the most important moments of his bravery came on the night of September 8 and 9, 1965. During an enemy attack, communication between the brigade headquarters and the forward battalions had completely broken down. This created a serious problem for military coordination.
Despite the heavy firing and risk to his life, George managed to establish a communication line between the headquarters and the battalions.
This allowed commanders to continue directing the troops and maintain control of the battlefield during a critical stage of the war.
His courage and dedication helped ensure smooth communication when it was most needed.
Honour with the Vir Chakra
For his exceptional bravery and strong sense of duty, KG George was awarded the Vir Chakra. The Vir Chakra is India’s third-highest wartime gallantry award, given to soldiers who show great courage in the face of the enemy.
According to the official citation, George displayed “courage and devotion to duty of a high order”.
He remains the only soldier from the Corps of Signals to receive the Vir Chakra for such gallantry.
Tributes pour in
Following his death, many officers, leaders and others paid tribute to the veteran soldier. They remembered him as a brave warrior whose actions reflected the finest traditions of military service.
Deepest respect to Hav George, Vir Chakra of 1965 war, who passed away at an age of 95. A Gallant soldier from Signals. Bidding adieu to a life lived for Nation.
— Lt Gen DP Pandey (@LtGenDPPandey) March 7, 2026
Farewell to a Malayalee braveheart.
My respectful tributes to 1965 war hero Havildar (Signals) KG George from Kottayam, a proud Vir Chakra recipient from the Corps of Signals.
His bravery in battle and lifelong service to our nation will always be remembered with gratitude and… pic.twitter.com/i60SuyvoV4
— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) March 7, 2026
Veer Chakra Awardee Havildar KG George (1965 Operations) Passes Away at 95
One of India’s distinguished war heroes, Havildar KG George, VrC, a gallant soldier of the Corps of Signals and the last surviving Veer Chakra awardee from the Corps, passed away peacefully at 0515 hours… pic.twitter.com/bKzYir42gi
— Mountain Rats (@mountain_rats) March 7, 2026
Officials said his courage, leadership and dedication during the war would continue to inspire future generations of soldiers.
Funeral in Kerala
George’s family is currently preparing for his funeral in Kottayam. However, the ceremony has been delayed as some family members are currently in Dubai. Due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, they have not yet been able to travel back to India.
His grandson said the family expects them to arrive by Tuesday.
Until then, George’s mortal remains have been embalmed and preserved in a local mortuary. The funeral and burial will take place once the family members return.
A legacy that will inspire generations
KG George’s life remains a powerful example of courage, duty and service to the nation.
From repairing communication lines under enemy fire to ensuring soldiers remained connected during battle, his actions played an important role during a critical moment in the 1965 war.
For the Indian Army and the people of India, his story will remain a reminder of the bravery shown by soldiers who defend the country.
