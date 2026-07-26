The Kerala State Lottery Samrudhi SM-65 draw is scheduled for July 26, 2026, with the live draw at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. This weekly lottery features a first prize of Rs 1 crore and a second prize of Rs 25 lakh. Tickets are sold in 12 series.

The much-awaited Kerala State Lottery Samrudhi SM-65 draw is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 26, 2026, with thousands of participants across the state eagerly waiting for the official winning numbers. At the time of publishing this report, the results have not yet been announced. The live draw is expected to begin at 3:00 PM IST at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The Samrudhi weekly lottery is one of the seven regular lottery schemes conducted by the Government of Kerala. Each ticket is priced at Rs 50, and the lottery is known for offering an attractive prize structure led by a first prize of Rs 1 crore. Besides the jackpot, winners also stand a chance to receive several other prizes, including the second prize of Rs 25 lakh, third prize of Rs 5 lakh, consolation prizes and multiple lower-tier cash rewards.

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This week's draw will feature 12 ticket series — MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MF, MG, MH, MJ, MK, ML and MM. Once the draw concludes, the complete list of winning numbers will be published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Participants are advised to carefully verify both the ticket series and the six-digit ticket number before claiming any prize.

Lottery winners should verify their tickets using the official Kerala Government Gazette before initiating the prize claim process. Prize claims must be submitted within the prescribed time limit along with the original ticket and the required documents. Any damaged, altered or doubtful tickets may be subject to further verification by lottery authorities.

The official Samrudhi SM-65 winning numbers will be updated immediately after the draw is completed. Stay tuned for live updates, the complete winner list, prize-wise results and the downloadable official result chart as soon as they are released.

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