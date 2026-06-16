Priyanka Gandhi Vadra praised the UDF government's 'Priyadarshini' free bus service for women in Kerala, calling it an 'Indira Guarantee' fulfilled. Former minister KB Ganesh Kumar also lauded the move, which offers free travel on KSRTC buses.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) free bus travel service, 'Priyadarshini', saying that the United Democratic Front (UDF) government has "turned Indira Guarantee into reality."

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In an X post, Vadra said on Monday that the free bus service is more than a bus pass; it is the freedom to travel and greater independence for women across Keralam. ✨ 𝐀 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞. 𝐀 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐩𝐭. ✨ With 'Priyadarshini', KSRTC’s free bus travel service for women, the Congress-led UDF government has turned an Indira Guarantee into reality. This is more than a bus pass. It is the freedom to travel, the confidence… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 15, 2026 "With 'Priyadarshini', KSRTC's free bus travel service for women, the Congress-led UDF government has turned an Indira Guarantee into reality. This is more than a bus pass. It is the freedom to travel, the confidence to pursue opportunities, and greater independence for women across Keralam. I congratulate the UDF government for fulfilling this promise and empowering countless women to dream bigger," she said.

Former Minister Applauds Initiative

Meanwhile, former Keralam Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar also praised the free bus travel service, saying that it will greatly benefit the public, adding that the service must be available for all women and children, including young boys. "They had promised the public before the election. They are doing it now. It is very good. It should be for all ladies and children, including boys. The government should provide some insurance for the ladies. In the press conference itself, I asked the ministers to do this. They will find a way for this," he said.

Scheme Details and Objectives

The scheme, a flagship initiative of the state government aimed at providing free bus travel to women and transgender persons on KSRTC ordinary services across the State, came into effect from June 15.

The State government has described the initiative as a major welfare measure aimed at strengthening social inclusion and enhancing the economic empowerment of beneficiaries. The initiative is expected to benefit a large number of daily commuters by reducing transportation expenses and promoting greater access to education, employment and other opportunities. (ANI)