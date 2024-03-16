Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Police probe suspects murder, preliminary findings in Kozhikode case reveal startling details

    The half-naked body of a woman was found near Perambra in Kozhikode on Tuesday (Mar 13). The deceased was identified as Anu (26), a native of Valoor. The preliminary results of the police investigation into the incident that it was a murder.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

    Kozhikode: A new development has occurred in the case where a young woman's body was found half-naked in Kozhikode last week. The preliminary results of the police investigation into the incident that it was a murder. The half-naked body of a woman was found near Perambra in Kozhikode on Tuesday (Mar 13). The deceased was identified as Anu (26), a native of Valoor. The body was found during the inspection by Perambra police based on the complaint filed by the family members. 

    In addition, the police are investigating the likelihood that the murder was motivated by an effort to steal jewelry, among other factors. The investigation is currently focused on an individual who was seen riding a red bike in suspicious circumstances. This individual has a history of involvement in pickpocketing instances, which adds suspicions in connection with this unfortunate tragedy.

    The relatives alleged that the death was mysterious and a thorough investigation was required in this matter. The post-mortem report stated that she died due to drowning and there was no sign of attempted rape or any such injuries on her body.

    The gold ornaments were also missing from the body. The relatives and locals alleged that there was no possibility of drowning in knee-deep water. Her purse, mobile phone, and slippers were found near the stream.
    Anu was married a year ago. Her husband has been ill for three months due to post-covid illness. Anu left her home because she had to go to the hospital with her husband. However, she did not reach her husband's home. The relatives called Anu on the phone; however, the call could not connect. The relatives stated that Anu was happy with her life as there was no problem with both families.

