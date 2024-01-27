Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Police lathi charge left Megha with nerve damage, salon she started with Rs 25 lakh loan in crisis

    The Youth Congress district general secretary remains hospitalized after sustaining severe injuries in a police lathi charge during a march in Alappuzha. Doctors have prescribed two months of complete rest, and Megha faces uncertainty about her beauty salon in Kayamkulam, which she started with a loan of Rs 25 lakh

    Kerala Police lathi charge left Megha with nerve damage, salon she started with Rs 25 lakh loan in crisis
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 27, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    Megha Ranjith, the Youth Congress district general secretary who sustained severe injuries in a recent police lathi charge during a  march to the Collectorate in Alappuzha, remains in treatment at the Believers Church Medical College Hospital. Megha, undergoing medical care, faces a challenging situation as doctors have prescribed two months of complete rest. Of greater concern is the fate of her beauty salon in Kayamkulam, which started with a loan of Rs 25 lakh.

    Crackdown on Deepfake: YouTube takes down 1000 AI-driven celebrity scam ads

    Recalling the traumatic incident, Megha expressed, "I only remember being hit. The pain came, and I couldn't breathe. It was like someone hitting me on the head."

    Currently residing at the Believers Church Medical College Hospital in Thiruvalla, Megha's neck suffered bone displacement due to the lathi blow, resulting in nerve damage and an inability to stand straight. Meanwhile, her fifth-grade daughter awaits her return home.

    Megha emotionally shared, "She says she can't study because I am not around. When her teacher called yesterday, she said that my daughter's hair should not be braided on two sides, but rather just tied like a bun."

    Concerns about her beauty salon weigh heavily on Megha's mind. With a doctor's advice against driving and weakness in her hand, Megha, who started the salon just 10 months ago, wonders about the future of her business that heavily relies on her hands.

    Expressing uncertainty, she said, "I don't know how my life will go forward. The doctors said that it will take months for my neck injury to heal."

    Megha is not alone in her plight, as other women Youth Congress workers also suffered serious injuries in the lathi charge, with many still undergoing treatment. The incident has raised questions about the consequences of such clashes on the personal and professional lives of those involved.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala government approves additional fund of Rs 10 crore for Keraleeyam rkn

    Kerala government approves additional fund of Rs 10 crore for Keraleeyam

    Kerala: ED seizes Rs 212 cr property of 'High Rich' company in investment fraud case rkn

    Kerala: ED seizes Rs 212 cr property of 'High Rich' company in investment fraud case

    Kerala: Angamaly couple to attend Republic Day celebration; here's why rkn

    Kerala: Angamaly couple to attend Republic Day celebration; here's why

    Kerala: Woman dies of heart attack during abortion surgery in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Woman dies of heart attack during abortion surgery in Alappuzha

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-506 January 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-506 January 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru metro service disruption along Purple Line due to technical glitch; see details vkp

    Bengaluru Metro service disruption along Purple line due to technical glitch; see details

    Fighter box office Day 2: Hrithik, Deepika's film stands at Rs 63.60 crore RBA

    Fighter box office Day 2: Hrithik, Deepika's film stands at Rs 63.6 cr

    Forest officials attempt to catch live crocodile mistakening it for dead at Kali river; what happened next? vkp

    Forest officials attempt to catch live Crocodile mistakening it for dead at Kali river; what happened next?

    Video Rajinikanth looks stylish at 'Lal Salaam' audio launch; superstar arrives in vintage car RBA

    Video: Rajinikanth looks stylish at 'Lal Salaam' audio launch; superstar arrives in vintage car

    Will not say that India is not cooperating: Canada PM Trudeau's aide on Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder probe

    Will not say that India is not cooperating: Canada PM Trudeau's aide on Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder probe

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon