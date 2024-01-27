Kerala Police lathi charge left Megha with nerve damage, salon she started with Rs 25 lakh loan in crisis

The Youth Congress district general secretary remains hospitalized after sustaining severe injuries in a police lathi charge during a march in Alappuzha. Doctors have prescribed two months of complete rest, and Megha faces uncertainty about her beauty salon in Kayamkulam, which she started with a loan of Rs 25 lakh

Megha Ranjith, the Youth Congress district general secretary who sustained severe injuries in a recent police lathi charge during a march to the Collectorate in Alappuzha, remains in treatment at the Believers Church Medical College Hospital. Megha, undergoing medical care, faces a challenging situation as doctors have prescribed two months of complete rest. Of greater concern is the fate of her beauty salon in Kayamkulam, which started with a loan of Rs 25 lakh.

Recalling the traumatic incident, Megha expressed, "I only remember being hit. The pain came, and I couldn't breathe. It was like someone hitting me on the head."

Currently residing at the Believers Church Medical College Hospital in Thiruvalla, Megha's neck suffered bone displacement due to the lathi blow, resulting in nerve damage and an inability to stand straight. Meanwhile, her fifth-grade daughter awaits her return home.

Megha emotionally shared, "She says she can't study because I am not around. When her teacher called yesterday, she said that my daughter's hair should not be braided on two sides, but rather just tied like a bun."

Concerns about her beauty salon weigh heavily on Megha's mind. With a doctor's advice against driving and weakness in her hand, Megha, who started the salon just 10 months ago, wonders about the future of her business that heavily relies on her hands.

Expressing uncertainty, she said, "I don't know how my life will go forward. The doctors said that it will take months for my neck injury to heal."

Megha is not alone in her plight, as other women Youth Congress workers also suffered serious injuries in the lathi charge, with many still undergoing treatment. The incident has raised questions about the consequences of such clashes on the personal and professional lives of those involved.