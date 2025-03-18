Is your roof tank water boiling in Summer? Simple tips to keep it cool

Summer Water Tank Tips: Water in tanks placed on houses gets very hot in summer. You can keep the water in the tank cool by following a few tricks.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Summer Water Tank Tips

You can put a wet bag or thick cloth on the tank. This helps to keep the water cool. When the sun is strong, wet the bag frequently. This keeps the tank’s temperature down and the water stays cool.

article_image2

Water Tanks

White or light colors reduce the effect of sunlight. This reduces the effect of heat. You can cover the tank with a white cloth or use aluminum foil. This prevents the sun's heat from entering the tank and keeps the water cool.
 


article_image3

Summer Tips

If your house's water tank is black or a dark color, change it to a light color. Light colors absorb less sunlight. This keeps the water in the tank cool.
 

article_image4

Summer Water Tips

If your house's tank is placed in an open area, put grass or wet soil around it. This helps to reduce heat and keep the water cool. This method is more popular in rural areas. You can also try it in cities.

article_image5

Water Tank Ideas

If possible, place the water tank in a shaded place to protect it from direct sunlight. Or you can also build a tin shed over it. This prevents direct sunlight from falling on the tank and keeps the water cool.
 

