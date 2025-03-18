Is your roof tank water boiling in Summer? Simple tips to keep it cool

Read Full Gallery

Summer Water Tank Tips: Water in tanks placed on houses gets very hot in summer. You can keep the water in the tank cool by following a few tricks.

You can put a wet bag or thick cloth on the tank. This helps to keep the water cool. When the sun is strong, wet the bag frequently. This keeps the tank’s temperature down and the water stays cool.

White or light colors reduce the effect of sunlight. This reduces the effect of heat. You can cover the tank with a white cloth or use aluminum foil. This prevents the sun's heat from entering the tank and keeps the water cool.



If your house's water tank is black or a dark color, change it to a light color. Light colors absorb less sunlight. This keeps the water in the tank cool.



If your house's tank is placed in an open area, put grass or wet soil around it. This helps to reduce heat and keep the water cool. This method is more popular in rural areas. You can also try it in cities.

If possible, place the water tank in a shaded place to protect it from direct sunlight. Or you can also build a tin shed over it. This prevents direct sunlight from falling on the tank and keeps the water cool.



