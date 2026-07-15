Parents of Nithin Raj, a BDS student who died by suicide, met Keralam CM VD Satheesan to demand justice. They alleged a sabotaged probe and sought the immediate arrest of a professor, whose anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Supreme Court.

Parents of Deceased Student Appeal for Justice

Parents of Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student at Anjarakandy Dental College in Kannur who died by suicide in April this year, met Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan at the Secretariat on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum seeking justice in the case. Nithin's mother, Latha, made an emotional appeal to the State government, saying her son was yet to receive justice and urging authorities to hold those responsible accountable for his death.

Addressing reporters, Latha said, "My son has not received justice. My son deserves justice. Today marks 95 days since my son died. I sent my son to study, not to be killed."

Father Alleges Sabotaged Probe

The deceased student's father, Rajan, alleged that there had been no progress in the investigation even 95 days after Nithin's death and demanded the immediate arrest of the prime accused, Professor M K Ram, while expressing confidence in the Chief Minister's assurance of a fair probe. "We met the Chief Minister and informed him of the facts. We requested an investigation that takes into account the concerns and demands of our family. Even 95 days after my son's death, there has been no progress in the investigation. The investigation was sabotaged under the leadership of the Commissioner and the ACP. They extended every possible assistance to help the accused. We understand that the first accused in the case, Professor Dr. MK Ram, is absconding in Andhra Pradesh. He must be arrested and brought before the law. Our family has complete faith in the assurances given by the Chief Minister," Rajan said.

CM Assures Fair Probe

Further, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh said Nithin Raj's parents met the Keralam Chief Minister and submitted a memorandum seeking justice. He added that the Chief Minister assured the family that their concerns would be addressed and that further action would be discussed with the Home Minister to ensure justice. "Nithin Raj's parents met Chief Minister VD Satheesan in person and submitted a memorandum. Since Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala is in Chennai, he has informed that he will meet Nithin Raj's family on the 20th of this month. The Chief Minister spoke in a very positive manner. He said that a solution would be found to the memorandum and that justice would be ensured. He also assured that the further course of action would be discussed with the Home Minister," Suresh said.

Action Council Demands SIT, Warns of Protests

Nithin Raj, Action Council General Convenor Sunny M Kapicadu, demanded a fresh probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the death of the first-year BDS student. He also warned of statewide protests if the government's assurances were not fulfilled. "Our demand is that the family raise the demand to reinvestigate the case with the support of a special investigation team. The second one is the sudden arrest of Dr Ram because the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail. So him as a person, as a citizen, he is obliged to surrender at the police station today itself. Otherwise, Kerala Police must arrest him suddenly. These two things are our demand. Chief Minister assured us he will take the case personally, and today itself he will discuss with the Home Minister, take a decision and inform us. We believe that words now. If it is not done, we will organise big struggles, a statewide struggle to get justice for Nithin Raj," Kapicadu told ANI.

"Nithin Raj's action council has already decided a struggle before the secretariat on July 28 and 29th, 24 hours struggle. Satyagraha of leaders, and on the 29th, there is a justice gathering. Hundreds of people gather in front of this secretariat. That is our first program. We will struggle up to the last moment," he further said.

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Accused Professor

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to Kannur Dental College professor Dr M Kodanda Ram, who is allegedly accused of verbally harassing Nithin Raj. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the appeal filed by the professor challenging the Kerala High Court's refusal to grant him anticipatory bail. (ANI)