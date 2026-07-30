The Wayanad District Collector has announced a holiday for all educational institutions tomorrow, July 31. This decision comes after the Central Meteorological Department issued an Orange Alert for the district. The holiday applies to all institutions, including professional colleges, but residential schools will remain open.

The District Collector has announced a holiday for all educational institutions across Wayanad district on July 31, following an Orange Alert issued by the Central Meteorological Department due to expected adverse weather conditions.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students amid forecasts of heavy rainfall in the region. The holiday will be applicable to a wide range of institutions, including schools, Anganwadis, religious study centres, tuition centres, special classes, and professional colleges.

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However, the Collector has clarified that residential schools and residential colleges will remain open and continue to function as usual, as students are already accommodated on campus and their safety arrangements are in place.

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious and follow official weather advisories. With the region prone to landslides and waterlogging during intense rainfall, residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and stay alert.

Further decisions regarding closures or safety measures will depend on updated weather conditions and official alerts in the coming days.

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