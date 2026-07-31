The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Suvarna Keralam SK-63 results on Friday, July 31. The draw occurs in Thiruvananthapuram, with official results expected at 3 PM on the lottery's website and in the Government Gazette. The draw features multiple prize categories.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the Suvarna Keralam SK-63 lottery result on Friday, July 31, with thousands of participants eagerly awaiting the winning numbers. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, and the official results are expected to be declared at 3 PM, while the complete prize list will be published shortly afterwards.

Ticket holders can check the winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or through the Kerala Government Gazette once the results are released. Those purchasing tickets from authorised lottery agents are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully with the official result before initiating any prize claim.

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The Kerala Lottery is one of India's oldest and most trusted state-run lottery systems, conducting weekly draws under different lottery series. The Suvarna Keralam SK-63 draw offers multiple prize categories, including the coveted first prize, followed by second, third and several consolation prizes. The complete list of winning numbers for every prize category will be made available immediately after the draw.

As of the time of publishing, the winning numbers have not yet been announced. Readers are advised to avoid relying on unofficial sources or social media posts claiming to reveal the results before the official declaration. The Kerala State Lottery Department will release the verified winning numbers only after the draw is completed.

Winners must keep their original lottery tickets safe, as damaged or tampered tickets may not be accepted during the verification process. Prize winners are also required to comply with the Kerala Lottery Department's claim procedures and submit the necessary documents within the stipulated time.

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