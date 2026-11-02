A car ran over a pedestrian's foot near Mekkunnu in Kannur before hitting parked motorcycles. Nearby police rushed to help the woman and apprehended the driver. The accident reportedly occurred after the driver pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

In what was a shocking lapse of vehicle control near Mekkunnu in Kannur, a speeding car lost control, ran over a pedestrian's foot, and smashed into two parked motorcycles before coming to a halt on Sunday, November 1.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a speeding car was seen losing control and veering off the roadside onto the pedestrian path, where a food delivery bike was parked. The woman in a burqa was walking when the vehicle knocked her down and ran over her foot before crashing hard into two parked two-wheelers.

The station police officers, who were nearby performing routine duties, responded within seconds of the crash, rushing to assist the victim and apprehend the driver on the spot, preventing any attempt to flee and ensuring immediate assistance to the injured pedestrian.

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How Did the Incident Happen?

Panoor, which is located in the Kannur district of Kerala and comes under the jurisdiction of the Panoor police station, witnessed the sudden accident along the busy Mekkunnu stretch.

According to local reports, the car was moving at a high speed when the driver lost control while attempting to navigate, causing the car to veer wildly onto the paved pedestrian walkway, where the food delivery bike was parked. The car struck the woman along the walkaway, when the car struck her and ran over her foot bfore ramming into the parked motorcycles on the side of the road with significant force.

The police officers, who were nearby performing routine patrol duty at the Mekkunnu junction, immediately rushed to the scene and helped the woman to get up, and the driver was apprehended on the spot, ensuring he could not flee the scene after the crash.

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Reportedly, alongside the woman, another pedestrian sustained injuries caused by the collision as the car veered off the road into the pedestrian zone. Both injured pedestrians were taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver was apprehended on the spot by police officers stationed nearby, preventing any attempt to flee the scene.

What Caused the Accident?

Panoor police station, where initial enquiries revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a sudden lapse while negotiating the stretch, mistakenly stepping on the accelerator instead of the brake pedal.

Following the accident, the vehicle, bearing registration KL 77 F 7506, has been seized by the police, and a case has been registered against the driver for rash and negligent driving under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Reportedly, there was no malfunction in the vehicle's braking mechanism; rather, human error led directly to the loss of control, causing the sudden acceleration onto the pedestrian pathway.

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