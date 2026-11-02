The Kerala State Lottery Department will conduct the weekly Bhagyathara BT-78 draw on November 2, 2026, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Tickets cost Rs 50. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, followed by a second prize of Rs 30 lakh and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, alongside smaller rewards.

The Kerala State Lottery Dept is going to hold the Bhagyathara BT-78 draw on Monday, 2nd of November 2026. It will be at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The ticket holders will be waiting for the winning numbers. The first prize is Rs 1 crore.

You can follow the live updates and see the full list of winning numbers when the draw is over. The official result gazette issued by the Kerala State Lotteries Department will be the final word on any tickets you may have.

Bhagyathara is a weekly lottery draw (held every Monday) with tickets priced at Rs 50 and sold through the authorised agents. In addition to the first prize, the BT-78 draw has a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, a third prize of Rs 5 lakh and other winning categories which pay out Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively. There is also a Rs 5,000 consolation prize for eligible tickets from other series.

Winners must of course keep their original tickets and go through the department's prescribed procedure to claim their prizes. They must check the full ticket number and series against the official results prior to making a claim.