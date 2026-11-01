The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Samrudhi SM-79 draw results on November 1, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Tickets cost Rs 50 each. The first prize offers Rs 1 crore, while the second and third prizes offer up to Rs 30 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-79 draw (held on Sunday, November 1, 2026) at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize was Rs 1 crore.

Each ticket is Rs 50. The prize pool is Rs 25 lakh for the 2nd prize, Rs 5 lakh for the 3rd prize and a number of smaller prizes.

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-79 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – MA847261

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 847261

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – ME352847

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – MK247531

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0141, 0979, 1500, 1549, 2299, 4452, 4669, 5230, 5246, 6037, 6339, 6863, 7191, 7268, 7670, 8127, 8616, 9281, 9692

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 3645, 4628, 7130, 7474, 8087, 8424

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0271, 0900, 1159, 1211, 1790, 3500, 4063, 4409, 4438, 4770, 4886, 5264, 5546, 6046, 6125, 6653, 6942, 6947, 7078, 7239, 7294, 7380, 7591, 8101, 8697

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 8419, 7205, 2012, 6050, 6485, 4934, 5791, 8271, 0252, 9084, 7337, 3432, 9026, 7647, 6673, 5804, 4461, 0249, 8420, 0497, 4439, 7143, 4107, 1501, 9239, 9450, 5248, 5843, 4962, 1221, 2846, 6851, 9467, 9945, 0354, 6778, 6622, 4168, 9703, 5463, 0151, 8744, 9879, 2298, 2852, 7531, 4806, 6491, 5697, 7174, 1348, 7752, 1981, 6697, 8105, 7253, 3385, 5306, 1234, 6091, 0028, 0296, 2812, 8209, 9049, 3873, 7453, 4326, 4650, 1334

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0200, 0268, 0613, 0655, 0672, 0853, 1239, 1244, 1795, 1833, 1866, 1979, 2021, 2130, 2159, 2454, 2462, 2493, 2605, 2933, 3097, 3202, 3357, 3374, 3382, 3391, 3445, 3506, 3511, 3817, 3829, 4075, 4220, 4338, 4436, 4543, 4592, 4647, 4687, 4732, 4932, 5058, 5261, 5380, 5467, 5479, 5522, 5574, 5580, 5650, 5655, 5912, 6049, 6070, 6183, 6270, 6317, 6336, 6468, 6762, 7019, 7023, 7050, 7109, 7192, 7324, 7465, 7481, 7492, 7523, 7558, 7667, 7815, 7871, 7969, 8081, 8152, 8224, 8299, 8313, 8460, 8775, 8826, 9098, 9159, 9188, 9247, 9289, 9318, 9333, 9714, 9833

9th Prize: Rs 100 – 0017, 0041, 0043, 0152, 0197, 0205, 0280, 0360, 0369, 0372, 0513, 0563, 0618, 0823, 0859, 0941, 1028, 1039, 1166, 1172, 1296, 1394, 1443, 1511, 1514, 1712, 1779, 1807, 1812, 1893, 1939, 1941, 1958, 2008, 2045, 2062, 2152, 2214, 2285, 2396, 2459, 2461, 2492, 2532, 2592, 2996, 3029, 3109, 3641, 3710, 3713, 3715, 3727, 3729, 3737, 3845, 3999, 4015, 4059, 4071, 4131, 4146, 4206, 4247, 4281, 4521, 4556, 4818, 4904, 4950, 5025, 5032, 5052, 5091, 5125, 5198, 5210, 5231, 5252, 5256, 5379, 5449, 5510, 5551, 5590, 5664, 5667, 5676, 5741, 5807, 5820, 5941, 6077, 6093, 6097, 6109, 6124, 6269, 6350, 6456, 6499, 6526, 6573, 6631, 6658, 6678, 6690, 6776, 6825, 6897, 7046, 7284, 7334, 7362, 7485, 7524, 7607, 7618, 7635, 7642, 7682, 7712, 7934, 7940, 7981, 8007, 8085, 8326, 8336, 8394, 8440, 8568, 8576, 8590, 8653, 8674, 8700, 8758, 8803, 8809, 9250, 9389, 9616, 9627, 9643, 9834, 9871, 9888, 9946, 9976

Ticket holders can now view the full prize-wise winning numbers and series below. Winners are of course advised to check their tickets very carefully prior to claiming their prize.