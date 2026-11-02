The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-78 results on November 2, 2026. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize offers one crore rupees, while the second and third prizes are thirty lakh and five lakh rupees.

The stage is set for the Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-78 results. The draw was held at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, 2nd November 2026 by the Kerala State Lottery Department and the results were announced.

First prize is a crore, with cash prizes for a number of other participants in various categories.

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-78 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – BR399494

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 399494

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – BT208354

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – BT435156

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 1710, 9682, 7350, 3985, 0619, 8972, 3423, 1999, 3556, 9203, 5753, 9951, 6761, 7174, 7037, 9130, 7954, 2590

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 4114, 5029, 5955, 6339, 6677, 8045

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0119, 0614, 1619, 2118, 2621, 3161, 3461, 3523, 3657, 4159, 4262, 4553, 5110, 5636, 6868, 6956, 7049, 7062, 7188, 7246, 8059, 8951, 9079, 9321, 9433

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0113, 0131, 0139, 0189, 0386, 0446, 0579, 0603, 0639, 0649, 0795, 0910, 0912, 0995, 1135, 1249, 1511, 1744, 1800, 2137, 2180, 2230, 2309, 2420, 2757, 3214, 3300, 3374, 3390, 3631, 3883, 3956, 3994, 4065, 4296, 4540, 4782, 4822, 5428, 5721, 5779, 5971, 6060, 6084, 6099, 6353, 6429, 6515, 6561, 6726, 6862, 7048, 7054, 7265, 7365, 7597, 8040, 8049, 8055, 8278, 8413, 8511, 8549, 8587, 8664, 8777, 8827, 8918, 8939, 9072, 9265, 9352, 9699, 9705, 9801, 9909

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

Ticket holders can now go and cross their numbers off against the official winning list to see if they've been lucky. The full Bhagyathara BT-78 result has the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and consolation prizes as well as all the other winning numbers.