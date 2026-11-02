A 35-year-old woman was found dead inside a hotel room in Haryana's Ballabhgarh late on Saturday night. The man who checked into the hotel with her, claiming to be her husband, allegedly fled before her body was discovered.

A 35-year-old woman was found dead inside a hotel room in Haryana's Ballabhgarh late on Saturday night. Police suspect the woman was strangled with a dupatta, while the man who checked into the hotel with her, claiming to be her husband, allegedly fled before her body was discovered.

The deceased was identified as Chandni, a native of Kharagpur in Bihar. According to police, the man accompanying her had introduced himself as Shekhar. He was around 40 years old and worked as a daily wager. Police have registered a murder case and launched a manhunt to trace the missing suspect.

The duo checked into a hotel located on Mathura Road around 10 am on Saturday. They reportedly remained inside their room throughout the day and ordered food from outside for lunch.

The discovery was made late at night when a hotel employee approached their room and noticed that the door was open. Upon entering, he found Chandni lying motionless on the bed. Despite calling out to her and attempting to wake her, she showed no signs of response.

The employee immediately alerted the hotel manager and other staff members, who subsequently informed the police.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her body was later sent to BK Hospital for a postmortem examination. A forensic team also examined the hotel room and collected crucial evidence as part of the investigation.

Ballabhgarh city police station SHO Umesh Kumar said preliminary examination revealed injury marks on the woman's neck, pointing towards suspected strangulation.

“The cause of death would be established after the postmortem report. We have registered a murder case,” Kumar told TOI.

Police officials said food items were recovered from inside the hotel room. Chandni's family has been informed about her death, while further investigation is underway.