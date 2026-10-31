A three-year-old girl in Palakkad climbed onto a warehouse roof using stacked plastic waste bags. Worker Shihabudheen scaled the building and safely rescued the stranded toddler, averting a potentially fatal fall.

In what was a heart-stopping moment, a three-year-old girl in Palakkad’s Alanallur was miraculously rescued by a worker after scaling the top of the roof of the local warehouse on Saturday, October 31.

In a video that went viral on social media, a girl was seen stranded on the roof of a warehouse, crying frantically while looking down. Sensing immediate danger, one of the warehouse workers acted without hesitation and climbed onto the rooftop by using an adjacent structure to reach the terrified child.

The child was safely rescued by a worker, identified as Shihabudheen, without injuries, and the entire incident was captured on camera by bystanders and onlookers, who were apparently relieved to see the toddler brought down unharmed.

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How Did the Girl Reach the Warehouse Roof?

Alanallur, which is located in the Mannarkkad taluk of Palakkad district, witnessed locals and warehouse workers stunned by a three–year–old stranded on the rooftop of a local scrap warehouse.

According to local reports, the young girl was playing near the warehouse when she noticed a pile-up of plastic waste bags stacked against the building's exterior wall. Using the bags as makeshift steps, the three-year-old girl scrambled onto the rooftop within minutes. However, the girl panicked when she couldn’t find a way back to the ground.

Realising she was stuck, she began to cry helplessly, attracting the attention of warehouse workers and the locals. Upon spotting the distressed girl perched precariously near the edge of the rooftop, Shihabudheen immediately climbed from an adjacent structure to the child, who was safe upon rescue and suffered no injuries during the entire ordeal.

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Shihab embraced and pacified the distressed girl when he managed to reach her at the top. He then carried the child down carefully, bringing her safely back to the ground to the immense relief of all onlookers gathered below.

Since the warehouse has a 20 ft drop from the rooftop, a fall could have proved fatal. Relieved bystanders cheered as Shihab safely handed the child back to her family.

The Escape That Could Have Turned Tragic

A warehouse in Alanallur, Palakkad, became a focus of local attention when the three-year-old climbed the rooftop of the scrap warehouse, putting herself in extreme danger. A pile of plastic bags was stacked right against the wall, creating an easy ramp for the curious toddler to climb up unnoticed.

Initially, the warehouse workers and locals were left wondering how the girl reached the rooftop, only to realise that the stacked waste bags provided a direct pathway to the top. The incident underscored the hazards posed by improperly stored materials near residential areas.

The locals began to panic and tense up when the three-year-old perched towards the edge of the rooftop, as a minor slip could have become fatal given the 30-foot drop. Fortunately, Shihabudheen’s swift presence of mind turned a potentially tragic incident into a story of heroism and relief for the entire community.

The three-year-old girl is reportedly the child of a migrant labourer from Assam and is working at a warehouse factory as part of a plastic waste-sorting unit. A local warehouse in Alanallur’s Estatepadi area became the centre of attention after the incident.

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