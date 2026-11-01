The Kerala State Lottery Department will conduct the Samrudhi SM-79 draw on November 1, 2026, at 3 pm in Thiruvananthapuram. Tickets cost Rs 50. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, followed by a second prize of Rs 25 lakh, a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, and smaller rewards.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will be doing the Samrudhi SM-79 draw on Sunday, November 1, 2026. All the usual excitement is building up in the state over the draw which has a first prize of Rs 1 crore. The numbers will be called after the draw.

The Samrudhi lottery draw is at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The official results are published after the draw and you can then go and check your numbers against the winning numbers.

Apart from the first prize the Samrudhi SM-79 lottery has a number of other prize categories in the form of a second and third prize, a consolation prize and a number of smaller prizes. The second prize is Rs 25 lakh and the third prize is Rs 5 lakh. There is a consolation prize of Rs 5,000 to eligible ticket holders.

The lower value prizes are in the region of Rs 100 to Rs 5,000 so there are a number of ways in which you can go on to win. The cost of the lottery ticket is Rs 50.

Participants must check their ticket numbers (series and number) very carefully against the official result list before making any claim. Winners must of course adhere to the prescribed procedure for claiming their prize as laid down by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

For prizes in excess of Rs 5,000, the winner will have to produce the original winning ticket along with valid ID documents to the lottery office or the authorised bank. The winner should refer to the Kerala Lottery Department's own guidelines for the applicable claim period and the documentation required.

The full Samrudhi SM-79 winning numbers and prize wise results will be published following the official announcement.