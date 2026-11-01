A young content creator has gone viral for attempting to travel across India with just Rs 10,000. After visiting six states on a budget of Rs 2,000, she is now documenting her journey and its challenges

Travelling across India can cost thousands of rupees, even when visiting a single destination. However, a young content creator has decided to challenge conventional travel budgets by attempting to explore the entire country with just Rs 10,000.

Sharing her journey on Instagram and YouTube, she revealed that she had already travelled through six states while spending only Rs 2,000.

In her viral video, she explained that the challenge was not a joke but a personal experiment to discover how far she could travel with limited money.

"You might spend a budget of 10,000 just to visit one place, but my goal is to travel across all of India," she said.

Her unconventional travel challenge has attracted attention online, with viewers curious about how she manages transportation, food and accommodation while keeping her expenses so low.

Content Creator Admits She May Not Complete The Journey

Despite making considerable progress, the traveller acknowledged that covering the entire country within her limited budget may not be possible.

She said she was uncertain whether Rs 10,000 would be enough to explore the rest of India. According to her, the challenge would end as soon as she ran out of money.

In the video caption, she invited viewers to follow her journey and find out whether she would complete the challenge or have to give up midway.

Her approach highlights the difficulties of budget travel, particularly when moving between different states and managing essential expenses.

While travelling on a shoestring budget can be an exciting adventure, it also requires careful planning, flexibility and the ability to make difficult decisions along the way.

Viral Travel Challenge Sparks Debate On Social Media

The video has triggered a lively discussion among social media users, with many questioning whether travelling across India with Rs 10,000 is genuinely achievable.

One user wondered how the creator could afford train tickets, food and accommodation, particularly as a woman travelling alone, and asked her to explain how she managed her expenses.

Others defended the challenge, arguing that travelling on a limited budget is possible with smart planning and affordable choices.

"There are many people in India who travel for zero cost, so why wouldn't it be possible for her to manage her travel expenses within 10k?" one user commented, expressing confidence in her ability to complete the journey.

Another viewer pointed out that the feasibility of the challenge would depend on the mode of transport, accommodation and food choices.