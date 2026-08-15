As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, knowing how to handle the national flag is essential. The Flag Code of India provides guidelines for displaying, folding and storing the tricolour, including what to do with damaged or soiled flags and paper flags after celebrations. Here are six important rules to follow.

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day on August 15, the tricolour will be displayed across homes, schools, offices and public spaces. While the national flag is a symbol of pride and freedom, it is equally important to handle it with dignity and care.

The Flag Code of India lays down rules for the proper display, use and preservation of the national flag. Here are six important things to remember after the Independence Day celebrations.

1. The flag can be displayed beyond Independence Day

Citizens are permitted to display the national flag on all days and occasions. There is no rule requiring people to remove or discard the flag immediately after August 15.

However, the tricolour must always be treated with respect. It should have a prominent and dignified position and should never be displayed when it is torn, damaged or visibly dishevelled.

2. The tricolour can be flown at night

Following amendments to the Flag Code, the national flag can be displayed during both daytime and nighttime.

If the flag is flown after sunset, it should be adequately illuminated so that it remains clearly visible and is displayed respectfully.

3. Fold the flag carefully

The Flag Code does not prescribe a specific household folding technique. However, the tricolour should never be crumpled, thrown around or handled carelessly.

A folding method shared by the Union Ministry of Culture involves these steps:

Place the flag horizontally.

Fold the white section in a way that keeps the Ashoka Chakra visible along with portions of the saffron and green bands.

Bring the saffron and green sections underneath the white band.

Carry the folded flag carefully using your palms or arms before placing it in storage.

4. Store the flag in a clean and dry place

The Flag Code states that the national flag must not be stored or used in a way that could cause it to become damaged or soiled.

It should never be allowed to touch the ground or floor, trail through water or come into contact with anything that could stain or tear it.

After Independence Day, the flag should ideally be folded neatly and kept in a clean, dry and protected place away from moisture, dirt and potential damage.

5. Do not simply throw away a damaged flag

If the national flag becomes torn, worn out or soiled, it should not be discarded casually or treated like ordinary waste.

The Flag Code states that a damaged or soiled flag should be destroyed privately and in a manner consistent with its dignity. Burning it in private is one of the preferred methods.

6. Handle paper flags responsibly

Small paper flags are commonly distributed during Independence Day celebrations, cultural programmes and sporting events. Their use is permitted, but they should also be treated respectfully.

Paper tricolours should never be thrown onto roads, left on the ground or discarded into drains. After use, they should be collected and disposed of privately and respectfully wherever possible.

The tricolour represents India's independence, unity and national pride. Following these simple precautions can ensure that the celebrations do not end with the national flag being handled or discarded disrespectfully.