A teacher in Odisha's Balasore died from an electric shock during Independence Day preparations. The tragic accident happened when an iron pipe he was setting up as a flagpole hit a high-tension wire. Three students were also injured.

Balasore: A teacher has died and three students were injured after an electric shock during Independence Day preparations. The tragic incident took place at a private school in Odisha's Balasore district. The deceased has been identified as Priyabrata Behera, the school's sports teacher. The accident happened yesterday morning around 8 AM.

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Priyabrata Behera got electrocuted while trying to install an iron pipe as a flagpole for the Independence Day ceremony. According to reports, the iron pipe accidentally touched a high-capacity power line that passes over the school. The teacher was severely injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors couldn't save his life.

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He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Three students, who were standing nearby to help the teacher, were injured in the incident. They are currently receiving treatment at a hospital. The teacher's body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem and other formalities were completed.