Kerala: No basic facilities for fire force officials at Vizhinjam port

Firefighters stationed at Vizhinjam Port have voiced concerns about their working conditions, citing insufficient rest areas and health risks. According to the complaint, their rest area was originally set up in a shed that had previously been used to store waste materials from ships arriving at the port via crane. At night, the personnel had to relocate their beds to avoid being near products being unloaded from trucks.

The firefighters also reported extreme heat, mosquito bites, and rat infestations, prompting them to protest their working conditions. In response, a complaint was filed with departmental superiors. As a result, a modest room in a temporary shed at the port gate was assigned to the fire department for rest a week ago.

The staff who are working 24 hours a day do have not enough facilities to perform basic tasks. The adjacent electrical section office has a bathroom open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, at night, the officials claimed they must wait for the vehicle to arrive from within the port, which is more than a kilometer away from the entrance.