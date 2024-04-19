Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: No basic facilities for fire force officials at Vizhinjam port

    The rest area was originally set up in a shed that had previously been used to store waste materials from ships arriving at the port via crane. In response, a complaint was filed with departmental superiors.

    Kerala: No basic facilities for fire force officials at Vizhinjam port rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The firefighters stationed at Vizhinjam Port are expressing dissatisfaction with their working conditions. According to a complaint, employees on duty face health problems due to the lack of access to basic amenities such as relaxation areas. 

    Firefighters stationed at Vizhinjam Port have voiced concerns about their working conditions, citing insufficient rest areas and health risks. According to the complaint, their rest area was originally set up in a shed that had previously been used to store waste materials from ships arriving at the port via crane. At night, the personnel had to relocate their beds to avoid being near products being unloaded from trucks. 

    The firefighters also reported extreme heat, mosquito bites, and rat infestations, prompting them to protest their working conditions. In response, a complaint was filed with departmental superiors. As a result, a modest room in a temporary shed at the port gate was assigned to the fire department for rest a week ago.

    The staff who are working 24 hours a day do have not enough facilities to perform basic tasks. The adjacent electrical section office has a bathroom open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, at night, the officials claimed they must wait for the vehicle to arrive from within the port, which is more than a kilometer away from the entrance.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Coimbatore native lures foreign native for India tour, rapes her in Kerala; arrested anr

    Coimbatore native lures foreign native for India tour, rapes her in Kerala; arrested

    Thrissur Pooram 2024: Kerala's most awaited largest temple festival today rkn

    Thrissur Pooram 2024: Kerala's most awaited largest temple festival today

    Congress leader Shama Mohamed booked for 'No churches or mosques if BJP wins' jibe in Kerala's Kozhikode anr

    Congress leader Shama Mohamed booked for 'No churches or mosques if BJP wins' jibe in Kerala's Kozhikode

    SC tells EC to examine error during Kasaragod mock polls anr

    SC tells EC to examine error during Kasaragod mock polls

    Thrissur Pooram on April 19: Everything you should know about India's largest temple festival anr

    Thrissur Pooram on April 19: Everything you should know about India's largest temple festival

    Recent Stories

    Iran says Israeli drones shot down, adds 'no missile attack for now'; nuclear facilities in Isfahan secure snt

    Iran says Israeli drones shot down, adds 'no missile attack for now'; nuclear facilities in Isfahan secure

    She did'nt have guts...', Mouni Roy UNFOLLOWED Sandeep Singh after Suhant Singh Rajput controversy ATG

    'She did'nt have guts...', Mouni Roy UNFOLLOWED Sandeep Singh after Suhant Singh Rajput controversy

    Karnataka horror: Four family members brutally killed in their sleep in Gadag vkp

    Karnataka horror: Four family members brutally killed in their sleep in Gadag

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev casts vote in Coimbatore, makes public appearance post-surgery RBA

    Lok Sabha elections: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev casts vote in Coimbatore, makes public appearance post-surgery

    Double murder shocks Bengaluru: Mother kills daughter's lover for murdering daughter before her eyes vkp

    Double murder shocks Bengaluru: Mother kills daughter's lover for murdering daughter before her eyes

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon