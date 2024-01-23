Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Nine-months-old unborn baby dies allegedly due to medical negligence in Thiruvalla

    The police have registered a case of non-culpable homicide against the gynecologist at Thiruvalla Pushpagiri Hospital.

    Kerala: Nine-months-old unborn baby dies allegedly due to medical negligence in Thiruvalla rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 4:29 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: A nine-month-old unborn baby died at Pushpagiri Medical College Hospital in Thiruvalla and a case of non-culpable homicide was registered against the doctor of the hospital. The action is based on a complaint filed by the relatives alleging medical negligence.

    Vandana sought medical attention at Pushpagiri Hospital from January 8 to January 12. The family rushed to the hospital when the baby unexpectedly stopped moving, however, they alleged negligence on the part of the doctor regarding timely treatment. Following a scanning, it was confirmed that the baby had died.

    The police have registered a case of non-culpable homicide against the gynecologist at Thiruvalla Pushpagiri Hospital. At present, the doctor's name is not included in the FIR. Thiruvalla police informed that further action would be taken after getting the postmortem report. Meanwhile, the hospital explained that there was no medical error.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 4:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Police arrest three accused in Shahana suicide case after one month rkn

    Kerala: Police arrest three accused in Shahana suicide case after one month

    Kerala: Assistant Public Prosecutor commits suicide over mental torture by colleagues; crucial details out rkn

    Kerala: Assistant Public Prosecutor commits suicide over alleged mental torture by office colleague; details

    Karinthalam college certificate forgery case: former SFI leader K Vidya sole accused, says police's chargesheet anr

    Karinthalam college certificate forgery case: K Vidya sole accused, says police chargesheet

    Kerala: Nightmare for passengers with 2 derailments, 2 arson cases in Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express? rkn

    Kerala: Nightmare for passengers with 2 derailments, 2 arson cases in Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express?

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-399 January 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-399 January 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Pakistani father kills son for hoisting Imran Khan's PTI flag at home, chilling crime destroys family avv

    Pakistani father kills son for hoisting Imran Khan's PTI flag at home, chilling crime destroys family

    Mother of all breaches Massive data leak of 26 billion records from sites like Twitter LinkedIn discovered gcw

    'Mother of all breaches': Massive data leak of 26 billion records from sites like Twitter, LinkedIn discovered

    Byjus FY22 Results: Losses soar to Rs 8,245 crore; company mulls slashing valuation by 90% for fresh funds snt

    Byju's FY22 Results: Losses soar to Rs 8,245 crore; company mulls slashing valuation by 90% for fresh funds

    Fighter: Censor board instructs to remove sexually suggestive visuals RKK

    Fighter: Censor board instructs to remove sexually suggestive visuals

    Kerala: Police arrest three accused in Shahana suicide case after one month rkn

    Kerala: Police arrest three accused in Shahana suicide case after one month

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon