Kerala: Nine-months-old unborn baby dies allegedly due to medical negligence in Thiruvalla

Pathanamthitta: A nine-month-old unborn baby died at Pushpagiri Medical College Hospital in Thiruvalla and a case of non-culpable homicide was registered against the doctor of the hospital. The action is based on a complaint filed by the relatives alleging medical negligence.

Vandana sought medical attention at Pushpagiri Hospital from January 8 to January 12. The family rushed to the hospital when the baby unexpectedly stopped moving, however, they alleged negligence on the part of the doctor regarding timely treatment. Following a scanning, it was confirmed that the baby had died.

The police have registered a case of non-culpable homicide against the gynecologist at Thiruvalla Pushpagiri Hospital. At present, the doctor's name is not included in the FIR. Thiruvalla police informed that further action would be taken after getting the postmortem report. Meanwhile, the hospital explained that there was no medical error.