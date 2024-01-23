Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Nightmare for passengers with 2 derailments, 2 arson cases in Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express?

    It is reported that no other trains have had so many accidents in recent times due to fire and derailment.  The train has derailed twice in the last 7 years and at the same time, the train was put on fire twice last year and three people died in the shocking incident.

    Kerala: Nightmare for passengers with 2 derailments, 2 arson cases in Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express? rkn
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    Alappuzha: The Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express has become a nightmare for passengers as the train has derailed twice in the last 7 years. At the same time, the train was put on fire twice last year and three people died in the shocking incident. A major accident was averted last day as the derailment happened during shunting as two coaches slipped in the derailment.

    It is reported that no other trains have had so many accidents in recent times due to fire and derailment. An accident similar to the previous derailment occurred on July 5, 2016. The engine overturned into the stream when the train was brought to the platform to depart at Kannur. The loco pilot failed to see the signal due to heavy rainfall. One person was injured during the incident and the engine was later dismantled.  

    The next accident happened on April 2, 2023 the train caught fire when the train was back from Alappuzha. A man set the coach on fire and three people were dead and nine people were injured during the incident. Even after two months, a similar incident happened on the same train. Prason Jith, a native of Kolkata, set fire to the train stopped at Kannur. A coach was completely burnt in the incident.

    Shahrukh Saifee allegedly set the train on fire and injured eight others in the Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express' D1 coach on April 2, 2023. The injured people were admitted to various hospitals for treatment. Three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman, were found dead on the tracks near the Elathur railway station in Kozhikode, hours after the incident.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
