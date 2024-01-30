Kerala News LIVE: High court rejects bail plea of  Jolly Joseph in Koodathayi case

2:15 pm: High court rejects bail plea of Jolly Joseph in Koodathayi case

1:45 pm: Student dies after being hit by KSRTC bus in Kollam

A student died after being hit by a KSRTC bus scooter near Kollam railway station. Gopika (18), a student of TKM Engineering College, died.

1:01 pm: Poopara gang rape case: All three accused sentenced to 90 years of imprisonment

The Devikulam fast-track court sentenced all three accused for 90 years of imprisonment in the gang rape of a 16-year-old Bengal native girl in Poopara, Idukki. The accused, Sugandh, a native of Tamil Nadu, Sivakumar, and Shyam, a native of Poopara, were transferred to jail.

12:33 pm: Old woman found dead inside her home in Thiruvananthapuram

An old woman met a tragic end after a cupboard fell on her head in Thiruvananthapuram. The Karamana police said that the dead body is 2 days old. The inquest proceedings are progressing. The locals were informed after the relatives did not answer their phone calls.



11:28 am: Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case: All accused sentenced to death penalty

A Court in Kerala has handed down death sentences to 15 persons convicted for the murder of BJP leader and lawyer Ranjith Sreenivasan in December 2021. The Additional Sessions Court Mavelikara, in a judgment on January 20, found the 15 accused, allegedly associated with SDPI, guilty in the case.

10:48 am: Malappuram Kuttipuram station among the top ten police station in the country

Malappuram Kuttipuram Police Station has been selected among the top ten police stations in the country. Kuttipuram Police Station clinches the prestigious title as the first in Kerala, according to the Home Ministry's esteemed list. Renowned for its exceptional case resolution capabilities, Kuttipuram Police Station has distinguished itself through the prompt filing of charge sheets for complaints received. The station is set to be honored for its outstanding performance on February 6

9:56 am: Nava Kerala Sadas: Half of the complaints yet to be resolved in Thrissur district

More than half of the complaints have not been resolved even after a month of Nava Kerala Sadas in Thrissur district. Guruvayur has the highest number of grievances in the district. More than 20,000 complaints are yet to be resolved in 11 out of 13 constituencies.

9:13 am: Leader of Kerala Janapaksham leader PC George to hold talks to join BJP in Delhi

The leader of Kerala Janapaksham leader PC George to hold talks with central leadership to join the BJP today. The discussion is scheduled to be held this afternoon. At the same time, George clarified that the final decision has not been taken on whether to cooperate as a front or to leave the party and join BJP.

8:44 am: TN Gopakumar's 8th death anniversary: 7th Asianet News TG Award to be held today

Today marks the eighth anniversary of the cherished memories of TN Gopakumar, the revered editor whose profound influence continues to resonate throughout Malayalam visual media. Renowned for instilling the fundamental journalistic principle of standing with the afflicted, Gopakumar's absence remains a palpable void, yet to be filled in the hearts of many.

8:18 am: Two people found dead after being hit by a train in Kasaragod

Two people were found dead after being hit by a train in Kasaragod. The bodies of two men were found near the tracks. The dead have not been identified. It was concluded that they were hit by a goods train at 5.20 a.m. The police have reached the spot and are completing the inquest process. The bodies will be shifted to the hospital.

8:07 am: Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case: Accused sentence to be pronounced today

The punishment for the accused in the murder case of Ranjith Sreenivasan will be pronounced today. The Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Court Judge, VG Sreedevi, will pass the sentence at 11 a.m. The court had earlier found all 15 accused who were tried in the case to be guilty. The prosecution has argued that this is a rare case and that the maximum punishment should be given.