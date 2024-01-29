Kerala News LIVE: Kozhikode Special Court to hear petition on screening of documentary on Koodathayi case in Netflix

10:00 am: Mother abandoned 2-month-old baby in Palakkad

A mother handed over a 2-month-old child to a lottery seller and abandoned her in Palakkad. The baby was taken by the police and shifted to Malambuzha Anand Bhavan. It is reported that the baby belongs to the natives of Assam.



9:27 am: Revenue department files case against Mathew Kuzhalnadan on land encroachment

The revenue department has registered a case against Mathew Kuzhalnadan for land encroachment. A case has been filed under the Land Conservation Act for holding 50 cents more land than the original amount.

9:01 am: Man commits suicide by putting him on fire in Pathanamthitta

A young man committed suicide by putting him on fire in his wife's home in Pathanamthitta. The deceased has been identified as Hashim (39), a native of Changanassery. The police have started an investigation



8:32 am: Muslim League to protest against price hike of Hajj ticket from Karipur Airport

The Muslim League decided to protest against the rise in Hajj pilgrimage ticket fares through Karipur Airport. PMA Salam, the state general secretary of the Muslim League, has urged both the central and Kerala governments to address the hike in fares. Salam demanded that Air India lower its prices to match those of Saudi Airlines, and if they refuse, they should consider re-tendering the contract.

8:16 am: Debate on motion of thanks to begin in Assembly today

The debate on the motion of thanks for the policy announcement speech will begin in the Assembly today amid the governor-government war. The ruling party will be tough against the governor, who hesitated to state the policy.

Kozhikode Special Additional Sessions Court will hear a plea seeking to stop the screening of the docu-series 'Curry and Cynaide 'on Netflix based on the Koodathai serial killing case. The second defendant in the case, MS Mathew, approached the court, alleging that it was a defamatory documentary