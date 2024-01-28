Kerala News LIVE: Vandiperiyar Case: CPM takes accountability of bank loan of victim's family

Kerala News LIVE: The CPM Idukki district committee has taken over the bank loan of the family of the six-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Vandiperiyar, Idukki.

10:52 am: Husband kills wife in Palakkad

The husband killed his wife by hitting her on the head with a stick. The incident took place last night in Palakkad Kotai Chendangat. Veshukutty (65), a native of Chendangad, died. It is reported that the husband hit his head with a stick of wood after a family quarrel at home.

10:01 AM: Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 20 percent of the complaints were followed up in Idukki

In the aftermath of the Nava Kerala Sadas held in Idukki, only 20 percent of the complaints received were followed up. Most of the unresolved complaints are for land, medical assistance, and boarding houses. Around 42,236 complaints were received in the Nava Kerala Sadas in 5 constituencies of Idukki.

9:29 am: Charitable society in Kozhikode alleged of swindling money

Kozhikode: A charitable society operating in Perampra is under scrutiny for allegedly swindling lakhs of rupees by deceitfully collecting money in the name of charity. The fraudulent scheme involved dispatching employees to residences to collect funds, resulting in a substantial misappropriation. 19 individuals, including Sreeja from Nanmanda, were employed in the Kozhikode district by the charitable society "Swapnakoodu" based in Thiruvananthapuram, with the promise of a monthly salary of Rs 10,000.



8:47 am: State govt not likely to increase welfare pension this year; Reports

The state budget may not see an increase in welfare pension this time, as per the opinion of the finance minister. Despite the declared policy to raise the pension to Rs 2,500 by the end of the second term of the Pinarayi government, the current financial situation is reportedly not conducive to such an increment.

8:22 am: Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman to be awarded 7th Asianet News TG Award on January 30

Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman, a farmer from Wayanad, will be receiving the Asianet News 7th TNG award this year. This award ceremony will take place on January 30, which is the memorial day for TN Gopakumar. The award will be presented by agrarian rights activist Chukki Nanjundaswamy.

8:06 AM: Vandiperiyar Case: CPM takes accountability bank loan of victim's family

The CPM Idukki district committee has taken over the bank loan of the family of the six-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Vandiperiyar, Idukki. The action was taken after the bank sent a notice to repay the loan amount of Rs 7 lakhs, which was taken by mortgaging the land and house. The family of a six-year-old girl in Vandiperiyar had taken a bank loan in 2019 by mortgaging the land for a total of 14 cents. A loan of Rs.5 lakh was taken from Peerumedu Taluk Co-operative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank.