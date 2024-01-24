Kerala News LIVE: Ernakulam Maharajas College to re-open today; no entry after 6 pm

Kerala News LIVE: Police will remain on campus for the time being, and access will be restricted after 6 pm.

9:41 am: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation begins distribution of 100 free e-autos in 100 wards

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is distributing 100 electric autorickshaws free of cost through the carbon-neutral Ananthapuri project. Minister P Rajeev informed that these autorickshaws are manufactured by Kerala Automobiles Limited, a state public sector organization. The delivery of the first 10 e-autorickshaws included in the Smart City project was inaugurated in the state.

9:16 am: Tamil Nadu natives die in elephant attack in Idukki

A wild elephant attack in Thenmala, close to Gundumala, claimed the life of a Tamil Nadu local. K Palaraj, a Coimbatore Dobippalayam native, aged 73, passed away. The event happened at Mary's residence, which is close to the temple in Thenmala Lower Division, at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday during the marriage celebration.

9:00 am: Opposition organizations to hold strike demanding DA dues today

The opposition organizations will hold a strike for various demands, including Dearness Allowance (DA) dues. Pro-UDF service organizations and the pro-BJP organization FETO are participating in the strike. Diesnon has declared that the government will not permit non-emergency holidays. The government's position is that no one is against the benefits and the opposition is supporting an unnecessary strike.

8:27 am: Case filed against ASI for drunken driving in Malappuram

A case has been filed against Assistant Sub-Inspector for drunken driving in Malappuram. The ASI was caught by the locals and handed over to the police. The case has been registered against ASI Gopi Mohan of Malappuram station for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing an accident.

8:12 am: Boat catches fire in Beypore

The boat caught fire in Beypore, Kozhikode. The fire broke out in the boat, which was loaded for repairs at the boat yard. The interior of the boat, including the wheelhouse, was completely gutted.

8:05 am: Ernakulam Maharajas College to re-open today; no entry after 6 pm

Maharajas College, which has been closed since Thursday due to student conflict, will reopen today. The decision to resume classes was made in a meeting with student organizations. Police will remain on campus for the time being, and access will be restricted after 6 pm.