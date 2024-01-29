Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Muslim League to protest against air ticket price hike for Hajj

    Around 70 percent of the Hajj pilgrims in the state are departing from Karipur Airport , the doubling of the Hajj fare has raised huge concern and protest. Around 14,000 pilgrims have applied to travel through Karipur this year.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 8:38 AM IST


    Kozhikode: The Muslim League decided to protest against the rise in Hajj pilgrimage ticket fares through Karipur Airport. PMA Salam, the state general secretary of the Muslim League, has urged both the central and Kerala governments to address the hike in fares. Salam demanded that Air India lower its prices to match those of Saudi Airlines, and if they refuse, they should consider re-tendering the contract.

    As 70 percent of the Hajj pilgrims in the state are departing from Karipur, the doubling of the Hajj fare has raised huge concern and protest. Around 14,000 pilgrims have applied to travel through Karipur this year. Changing the situation regarding high fares isn't simple. Therefore, it is a significant challenge for passengers to push both the central government and the airlines to take action. Karipur airport only accommodates small planes, which is a factor contributing to the increased costs. The fare was doubled through the tender process, citing additional expenses. Air India provides Hajj services from Karipur. In contrast, Saudi Airlines, which serves Kannur and Kochi, charges only half the amount for similar services.

    The ticket fares have sharply come down at Nedumbassery and Kannur Airports.  Even though the issue has been raised with the Union Minister, experts suggest that if the re-tender process goes ahead, it will be a legal issue.

    Video Icon