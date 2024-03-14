Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Man who flashed nudity to woman doctor during online treatment arrested

    The police arrested the man who flashed nudity at a woman doctor during an online treatment in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident related to this happened on January 25.

    Kerala: Man who flashed nudity to woman doctor during online treatment arrested rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The police arrested the man who flashed nudity at a woman doctor during an online treatment in Thiruvananthapuram. The police arrested Ananthu Anil Kumar and he was remanded to the Attinkal sub-jail for 14 days.

    The incident related to this happened on January 25. The doctor said, " It was my night duty on January 25. The call came around 11:53 pm. The boy addressed himself as Rahul Kumar from Madhya Pradesh and he was around 25 years old. At first, there was no audio and video connected. Later I saw his face. I repeatedly asked about the reason for the consultation, however, there was no reply. I texted him in the chat box "I can't see you". After this, he lowered the camera and started masturbating. I filed the complaint the next day. The FIR was filed after 10 days".

    The Thampanoor police registered the case and transferred it to the Kazhakkottam police, citing technical reasons. Meanwhile, the accused's parents approached the doctor with a demand to withdraw the case. The doctor said that the accused's father said that a similar case had been registered in 2022 and that case was ongoing. 

    The name of the accused while registering for the treatment was revealed to be fake. The accused is a PG Student. The doctor said that the police explained that the accused was absconding and they were trying to find him.


     

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 3:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Kozhikode Medical College faces shortage of medicines due to financial crisis rkn

    Kerala: Kozhikode Medical College faces shortage of medicines due to financial crisis

    Kerala: Health Department seizes stale food from 7 hotels in Sulthan Bathery rkn

    Kerala: Health Department seizes stale food from 7 hotels in Sulthan Bathery

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: More jolts for Congress, Padmini Thomas and Thampanoor Satheesh join BJP in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: More jolts for Congress, Padmini Thomas and Thampanoor Satheesh join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP and Left slam Congress in Kerala for playing politics over Pulwama anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP and Left slam Congress in Kerala for playing politics over Pulwama

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Constituency Profile: Chalakudy has seen political fortunes swing time and again anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Constituency Profile: Chalakudy has seen political fortunes swing time and again

    Recent Stories

    Aamir Khan feeds cake to ex-wife Kiran Rao; celebrates 59th birthday with paps [WATCH] ATG

    Aamir Khan feeds cake to ex-wife Kiran Rao; celebrates 59th birthday with paps [WATCH]

    7 yummy Biryani recipes in India to try this Eid RBA EAI

    7 yummy Biryani recipes in India to try this Eid

    Who is Gyanesh Kumar, the Kerala Cadre IAS officer appointed as Election Commissioner? anr

    Who is Gyanesh Kumar, the Kerala Cadre IAS officer appointed as Election Commissioner?

    Bengaluru jewellery shop shootout: 2 injured, accused on the run AJR

    Bengaluru jewellery shop shootout: 2 injured, accused on the run

    cricket Mumbai defeat Vidarbha to clinch 42nd Ranji Trophy; celebration video goes viral (WATCH) osf

    Mumbai defeat Vidarbha to clinch 42nd Ranji Trophy; celebration video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon