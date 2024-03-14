Kerala: Man who flashed nudity to woman doctor during online treatment arrested

The police arrested the man who flashed nudity at a woman doctor during an online treatment in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident related to this happened on January 25.

Thiruvananthapuram: The police arrested the man who flashed nudity at a woman doctor during an online treatment in Thiruvananthapuram. The police arrested Ananthu Anil Kumar and he was remanded to the Attinkal sub-jail for 14 days.

The incident related to this happened on January 25. The doctor said, " It was my night duty on January 25. The call came around 11:53 pm. The boy addressed himself as Rahul Kumar from Madhya Pradesh and he was around 25 years old. At first, there was no audio and video connected. Later I saw his face. I repeatedly asked about the reason for the consultation, however, there was no reply. I texted him in the chat box "I can't see you". After this, he lowered the camera and started masturbating. I filed the complaint the next day. The FIR was filed after 10 days".

The Thampanoor police registered the case and transferred it to the Kazhakkottam police, citing technical reasons. Meanwhile, the accused's parents approached the doctor with a demand to withdraw the case. The doctor said that the accused's father said that a similar case had been registered in 2022 and that case was ongoing.

The name of the accused while registering for the treatment was revealed to be fake. The accused is a PG Student. The doctor said that the police explained that the accused was absconding and they were trying to find him.



