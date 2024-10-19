Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Man posing as film producer arrested for sexual assault and extortion through social media

    Krishna Raj from Vazhoor, Kottayam, has been arrested by Attingal police for sexually assaulting young women through social media, followed by threats and extortion. He created fake profiles on Instagram and Facebook, posing as a film producer to establish relationships with his victims.

    Kerala: Man posing as film producer arrested for sexual assault and extortion through social media anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 9:24 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 9:24 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A man has been arrested in a case involving the sexual assault of young women through social media, followed by threats and extortion. The accused, Krishna Raj, hailing from Vazhoor in Kottayam was arrested by Attingal police. Police stated that he was active on social media and had also committed visa fraud.

    Devotees throng Sabarimala temple ahead of Mandala season; 52,000 pilgrims book darshan via virtual queue

    The accused created fake profiles on Instagram and Facebook under the guise of being a film producer. His method involved establishing relationships with young women through these platforms. After sexually assaulting them, he would begin threatening them, using private photos and videos to coerce them.

    The incident came to light when a young woman from Attingal filed a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Police Chief due to being unable to bear the threats and harassment she faced. She claims that the accused has already extorted Rs 5 lakh and 8 sovereigns (pavan) of gold. It was during the period when the accused established a relationship with another woman from Kannur that he was apprehended by the Attingal police.

    The police discovered that the accused changed his phone and SIM card weekly. An investigation focused on his social media accounts proved to be crucial, according to the police. They also received information that he had been involved in a scam, claiming he could provide visas to European countries.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Kannur Collector removed from probe into ADM Naveen Babu death joint commissioner of land revenue to probe anr

    Kerala: Kannur Collector removed from probe into ADM Naveen Babu's death amid allegations

    Sabarimala temple sees heavy devotee rush ahead of Mandala season; 52000 bookings through virtual queue anr

    Devotees throng Sabarimala temple ahead of Mandala season; 52,000 pilgrims book darshan via virtual queue

    Kerala: PP Divya seeks anticipatory bail in abetment of suicide case linked to death of ADM Naveen Babu dmn

    Kerala: PP Divya seeks anticipatory bail in abetment of suicide case linked to death of ADM Naveen Babu

    Kerala: Kannur collector Arun expresses grief in condolence letter to family of late ADM Naveen Babu dmn

    Kerala: Kannur collector Arun expresses grief in condolence letter to family of late ADM Naveen Babu

    Allegations against Kannur district collector in ADM Naveen Babu's death emerge, parties call for probe dmn

    Allegations against Kannur district collector in ADM Naveen Babu's death emerge, parties call for probe

    Recent Stories

    Kyun maange maafi?' Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reacts amid death threats to his son RBA

    'Kyun maange maafi?' Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reacts amid death threats to his son

    India names Canada border police official with Pak ISI links in terror case amid diplomatic row snt

    India names Canada border police official with Pak ISI links in terror case amid diplomatic row

    Kerala: Kannur Collector removed from probe into ADM Naveen Babu death joint commissioner of land revenue to probe anr

    Kerala: Kannur Collector removed from probe into ADM Naveen Babu's death amid allegations

    Sabarimala temple sees heavy devotee rush ahead of Mandala season; 52000 bookings through virtual queue anr

    Devotees throng Sabarimala temple ahead of Mandala season; 52,000 pilgrims book darshan via virtual queue

    THESE stars will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year: Kriti Kharbanda and more NTI

    THESE stars will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon