Kerala: Man posing as film producer arrested for sexual assault and extortion through social media

Thiruvananthapuram: A man has been arrested in a case involving the sexual assault of young women through social media, followed by threats and extortion. The accused, Krishna Raj, hailing from Vazhoor in Kottayam was arrested by Attingal police. Police stated that he was active on social media and had also committed visa fraud.

The accused created fake profiles on Instagram and Facebook under the guise of being a film producer. His method involved establishing relationships with young women through these platforms. After sexually assaulting them, he would begin threatening them, using private photos and videos to coerce them.

The incident came to light when a young woman from Attingal filed a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Police Chief due to being unable to bear the threats and harassment she faced. She claims that the accused has already extorted Rs 5 lakh and 8 sovereigns (pavan) of gold. It was during the period when the accused established a relationship with another woman from Kannur that he was apprehended by the Attingal police.

The police discovered that the accused changed his phone and SIM card weekly. An investigation focused on his social media accounts proved to be crucial, according to the police. They also received information that he had been involved in a scam, claiming he could provide visas to European countries.

