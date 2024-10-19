Devotees throng Sabarimala temple ahead of Mandala season; 52,000 pilgrims book darshan via virtual queue

As the Mandala season approaches, Sabarimala is experiencing a large influx of devotees, with thousands waiting in queues. Around 52,000 pilgrims have already booked their darshan through the virtual queue system.

Pathanamthitta: Ahead of the Mandala season, Sabarimala is witnessing a huge influx of devotees. Thousands are waiting in queues inside and outside the temple premises. Around 52,000 people have already booked their darshan through the virtual queue system. The 'Thulam masa' (Malayalam month) pooja will continue until the 21st. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently assured that even those arriving without online registration or unaware of the virtual queue system will be provided with facilities for a smooth darshan experience.

The Chief Minister pointed out that, similar measures were taken in previous years to ensure a smooth darshan for devotees. He was responding to a submission made by V. Joy in the Legislative Assembly.

In preparation for the Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, detailed planning meetings were held under the leadership of the Chief Minister and in the presence of the Devaswom Minister. The meetings included discussions with the Travancore Devaswom Board, police, and district administration to ensure necessary facilities and make the pilgrimage smoother for devotees.

The Travancore Devaswom Board has capped daily virtual queue bookings at 70,000 pilgrims for Sabarimala. The renowned hill shrine opened on Wednesday evening for the 'Thulam' month pooja, ahead of the mandala season.

The government had initially planned to offer 80,000 slots in the virtual queue system and provide spot booking for additional pilgrims. However, it remains uncertain whether TDB will allocate spot bookings for 10,000 pilgrims after the 70,000 virtual queue slots are filled.

