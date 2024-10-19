Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Devotees throng Sabarimala temple ahead of Mandala season; 52,000 pilgrims book darshan via virtual queue

    As the Mandala season approaches, Sabarimala is experiencing a large influx of devotees, with thousands waiting in queues. Around 52,000 pilgrims have already booked their darshan through the virtual queue system.

    Sabarimala temple sees heavy devotee rush ahead of Mandala season; 52000 bookings through virtual queue anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 8:35 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 8:35 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: Ahead of the Mandala season, Sabarimala is witnessing a huge influx of devotees. Thousands are waiting in queues inside and outside the temple premises. Around 52,000 people have already booked their darshan through the virtual queue system. The 'Thulam masa' (Malayalam month) pooja will continue until the 21st. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently assured that even those arriving without online registration or unaware of the virtual queue system will be provided with facilities for a smooth darshan experience.

    Kerala: Arunkumar Namboothiri selected as new chief priest of Sabarimala temple

    The Chief Minister pointed out that, similar measures were taken in previous years to ensure a smooth darshan for devotees. He was responding to a submission made by V. Joy in the Legislative Assembly.

    In preparation for the Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, detailed planning meetings were held under the leadership of the Chief Minister and in the presence of the Devaswom Minister. The meetings included discussions with the Travancore Devaswom Board, police, and district administration to ensure necessary facilities and make the pilgrimage smoother for devotees.

    The Travancore Devaswom Board has capped daily virtual queue bookings at 70,000 pilgrims for Sabarimala. The renowned hill shrine opened on Wednesday evening for the 'Thulam' month pooja, ahead of the mandala season.

    The government had initially planned to offer 80,000 slots in the virtual queue system and provide spot booking for additional pilgrims. However, it remains uncertain whether TDB will allocate spot bookings for 10,000 pilgrims after the 70,000 virtual queue slots are filled.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man posing as film producer arrested for sexual assault and extortion through social media anr

    Kerala: Man posing as film producer arrested for sexual assault and extortion through social media

    Kerala: Kannur Collector removed from probe into ADM Naveen Babu death joint commissioner of land revenue to probe anr

    Kerala: Kannur Collector removed from probe into ADM Naveen Babu's death amid allegations

    Kerala: PP Divya seeks anticipatory bail in abetment of suicide case linked to death of ADM Naveen Babu dmn

    Kerala: PP Divya seeks anticipatory bail in abetment of suicide case linked to death of ADM Naveen Babu

    Kerala: Kannur collector Arun expresses grief in condolence letter to family of late ADM Naveen Babu dmn

    Kerala: Kannur collector Arun expresses grief in condolence letter to family of late ADM Naveen Babu

    Allegations against Kannur district collector in ADM Naveen Babu's death emerge, parties call for probe dmn

    Allegations against Kannur district collector in ADM Naveen Babu's death emerge, parties call for probe

    Recent Stories

    Kyun maange maafi?' Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reacts amid death threats to his son RBA

    'Kyun maange maafi?' Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reacts amid death threats to his son

    Kerala: Man posing as film producer arrested for sexual assault and extortion through social media anr

    Kerala: Man posing as film producer arrested for sexual assault and extortion through social media

    India names Canada border police official with Pak ISI links in terror case amid diplomatic row snt

    India names Canada border police official with Pak ISI links in terror case amid diplomatic row

    Kerala: Kannur Collector removed from probe into ADM Naveen Babu death joint commissioner of land revenue to probe anr

    Kerala: Kannur Collector removed from probe into ADM Naveen Babu's death amid allegations

    THESE stars will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year: Kriti Kharbanda and more NTI

    THESE stars will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon