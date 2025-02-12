Kerala: Dumbbells hung on private parts, injuries inflicted with compass; 5 students detained for ragging

Five students from Gandhi Nagar School of Nursing in Kottayam have been suspended for ragging first-year students. The accused, identified as third-year students, allegedly subjected juniors to extreme harassment for nearly three months.

Kottayam: Five students from the Gandhi Nagar School of Nursing in Kottayam have been suspended for their involvement in a severe ragging incident. The disciplinary action was taken after an internal investigation conducted under anti-ragging laws.

According to reports, third-year students subjected first-year students to intense ragging for nearly three months. The college principal took action following the inquiry.

In addition to the suspension, the police have taken all five accused students into custody. The arrested individuals include Samuel from Kottayam, Jeev from Wayanad, Rijil Jith from Manjeri, Malappuram, Rahul Raj from Vandoor, Malappuram and Vivek from Koruthodu, Kottayam.

The complaint alleges that the victims were subjected to extreme physical harassment, including being forced to hang dumbbells on their private parts and being injured using items such as compasses. Following the complaint, the police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

Further details are awaited.

