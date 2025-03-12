Kerala: Man hacks wife to death after heated argument; arrested

A 37-year-old tribal woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Kuttampuzha, Kerala, following a domestic dispute. The accused, who suspected his wife of infidelity, has been taken into police custody as investigations continue.

Kerala: Man hacks wife to death after heated argument; arrested anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 2:32 PM IST

Kochi: A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at Mamalakandam in Kuttampuzha early Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Maya (37), a native of Elampalasheri. Her husband, Jijo John, has been arrested and is in police custody.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Monday night following a domestic dispute. Jijo allegedly struck Maya on the head during the argument, causing fatal injuries. The crime was discovered on Tuesday morning when ASHA workers visited the house and found Maya lying dead. Jijo was present at the scene when they arrived.

During interrogation, Jijo confessed to killing his wife. He told police he suspected her of infidelity, which led to the fatal altercation. However, the exact motive is still under investigation.

Maya belonged to a tribal community. The couple had one child, who was not at home at the time of the incident. After completing inquest procedures, Maya’s body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the full details of the case.

Kerala Governor, CM meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman, discuss Wayanad rehab loans, Vizhinjam port developments

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Governor, CM pinarayi vijayan meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman, discuss Wayanad rehab loans, Vizhinjam port developments anr

Kerala Governor, CM meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman, discuss Wayanad rehab loans, Vizhinjam port developments

A New Beginning: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar assures support to CM Vijayan in taking state's demands to Centre anr

A New Beginning: Kerala Governor assures support to CM Vijayan in taking state's demands to Centre

Scorching heat in Kerala: Sunstroke cases reported in three districts; KSDMA issues heatwave advisory anr

Scorching heat in Kerala: Sunstroke cases reported in three districts; KSDMA issues heatwave advisory

8 Keralites among 283 rescued from human trafficking racket in Myanmar; victims share ordeal of job scams anr

8 Keralites among 283 rescued from human trafficking racket in Myanmar; victims share ordeal of job scams

Kerala: Crime Branch takes Sai Gramam Trust Chairman Anandakumar into custody in half price scam case dmn

Kerala: Crime Branch takes Sai Gramam Trust Chairman Anandakumar into custody in half price scam case

Recent Stories

Emergency numbers you can't ignore: Save THESE on your phone today AJR

Emergency numbers you can't ignore: Save THESE on your phone today

ICC ODI Rankings: Gill retains top spot; skipper Rohit jumps to third after India's Champions Trophy triumph HRD

ICC ODI Rankings: Gill retains top spot, skipper Rohit moves to third after India's Champions Trophy triumph

"Felt like end of the world": Survivors recount horrific experience of Jaffar Express attack in Pakistan dmn

"Felt like end of the world": Survivors recount horrific experience of Jaffar Express attack in Pakistan

Affordable White Kurti Suit Ideas for Office Holi Party Under 500 iwh

Stylish & Safe White Kurtis for Holi Under ₹500 for Office

Fractured sovereignty: Baloch Liberation Army's challenge to Pakistani authority and regional ramifications vkp

Fractured sovereignty: Baloch Liberation Army's challenge to Pakistani authority and regional ramifications

Recent Videos

Pakistan Train Hijack: Some Hostages Reach Quetta Safely, Many Still Missing! | Asianet Newsable

Pakistan Train Hijack: Some Hostages Reach Quetta Safely, Many Still Missing! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
World Pulse | Pakistan Train Siege: How the Hijack Happened? How is Pakistan Responding?

World Pulse | Pakistan Train Siege: How the Hijack Happened? How is Pakistan Responding?

Video Icon
MP Finance Minister Jagdish Devda Offers Prayers Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

MP Finance Minister Jagdish Devda Offers Prayers Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shreya Ghoshal BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: 10 Iconic Award-Winning Songs That Made History!

Shreya Ghoshal BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: 10 Iconic Award-Winning Songs That Made History!

Video Icon
Reliance Jio Partners with Starlink After Airtel – What It Means for India’s Internet

Reliance Jio Partners with Starlink After Airtel – What It Means for India’s Internet

Video Icon