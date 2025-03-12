Kerala: Man hacks wife to death after heated argument; arrested

Read Full Article

Kochi: A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at Mamalakandam in Kuttampuzha early Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Maya (37), a native of Elampalasheri. Her husband, Jijo John, has been arrested and is in police custody.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Monday night following a domestic dispute. Jijo allegedly struck Maya on the head during the argument, causing fatal injuries. The crime was discovered on Tuesday morning when ASHA workers visited the house and found Maya lying dead. Jijo was present at the scene when they arrived.

During interrogation, Jijo confessed to killing his wife. He told police he suspected her of infidelity, which led to the fatal altercation. However, the exact motive is still under investigation.

Maya belonged to a tribal community. The couple had one child, who was not at home at the time of the incident. After completing inquest procedures, Maya’s body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the full details of the case.

