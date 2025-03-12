Kerala Governor, CM meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman, discuss Wayanad rehab loans, Vizhinjam port developments

Read Full Article

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Wednesday (Mar 12) met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Kerala House in New Delhi. Kerala leaders met the Union Finance Minister to discuss the issues of the state and present it to the Central government.

Key issues discussed included extending the loan utilization period for Wayanad’s rehabilitation projects and requesting the release of lapsed central funds with a retrospective effect. Topics like the development of Wayanad, Vizhinjam port, and enhancing the loan limits were also addressed. Kerala urged for a supportive stance from the Centre regarding its development agenda.

The ongoing strike by ASHA workers was not discussed in the meeting. The Finance Minister assured the Chief Minister that further discussions on Kerala's demands could be held and that all issues raised by the state could be resolved. Sources described the Finance Minister’s visit as unofficial. Following the meeting, Sitharaman also joined the delegation for breakfast before departing.

On Tuesday, Governor Rajendra Arlekkar called the meeting of MPs from Kerala in Delhi where he urged the MPs to move forward together, beyond political differences, with the slogan of 'nation first' and 'Kerala also important'.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it is heartening and exciting that the Kerala Governor is with team Kerala and this is a new beginning. "Let us move forward with this feeling," the Chief Minister said.

The Governor and the Chief Minister made this clear during a meeting held by Governor Rajendra Arlekkar with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and MPs from Kerala at Kerala House in New Delhi to achieve the common needs of Kerala by standing together and to understand the crises and needs of the state in detail.

