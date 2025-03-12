Scorching heat in Kerala: Sunstroke cases reported in three districts; KSDMA issues heatwave advisory

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: The ongoing heatwave in Kerala is intensifying, with multiple cases of heat exhaustion being reported from various districts. On Tuesday (Mar 11), three individuals from Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, and Malappuram suffered sunburns and heat-related ailments as temperatures soared across the state.

In Kozhikode, Suresh, a resident of Anayamkunnu, sustained burns on his neck after prolonged exposure to the sun while returning from a banana plantation. Similarly, in Malappuram’s Tirurangadi Cherumukku, 44-year-old Hussain suffered burns on his right hand and neck. The incident occurred around noon while he was working on the terrace of his house.

A third case was reported from Konni in Pathanamthitta district. K.G. Udayan, a Konni Grama Panchayat member, experienced heat exhaustion symptoms at around 12:30 p.m.

With temperatures continuing to rise, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued precautionary advisories for the public. Authorities warn that extreme heat can lead to sunstroke, heat exhaustion, dehydration, and other serious health risks.

People are urged to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities. The KSDMA also advises wearing loose, light-colored clothing and covering the head while venturing outside.

Key Guidelines:

1. Avoid direct exposure to sunlight between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., when temperatures peak.

2. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of clean water throughout the day, even if not feeling thirsty.

3. Avoid dehydrating beverages such as alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated soft drinks during the daytime.

4. Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothing and use umbrellas, hats, or other protective gear when going outdoors.

5. Use proper footwear when stepping out to avoid burns from hot surfaces.

6. Include plenty of fruits and vegetables in your diet, and encourage the use of ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) to prevent dehydration.

