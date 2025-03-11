Kerala: Crime Branch takes Sai Gramam Trust Chairman Anandakumar into custody in half price scam case

Sai Gram Trust Chairman Anandakumar, accused in the half price fraud case, has been arrested after his bail was rejected. The Crime Branch alleges he masterminded the scheme through the National NGO Confederation.

Kerala: Crime Branch takes Sai Gramam Trust Chairman Anandakumar into custody in half price scam case dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 2:58 PM IST

Kochi: Sai Gramam Trust Chairman Anandakumar, a key figure in the half price fraud case, has been taken into custody by the Crime Branch. This action came after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail application. The Crime Branch has identified Anandakumar as the mastermind behind the half price scheme. However, during his detention at the Jawahar Nagar Crime Branch office, Anandakumar experienced discomfort and was subsequently shifted to a hospital. He was accompanied by his family members at the time.

Reports indicate that Anandakumar is expected to be transferred to Alappuzha. The half price fraud was orchestrated through institutions under the National NGO Confederation, of which Anandakumar serves as the National Chairman. The Crime Branch has dismissed Anandakumar's claim of non-involvement in the scam, and told the court that evidence has surfaced showing that he received money from the NGO Confederation.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala MPs protest in Parliament, demand Rs 21000 honorarium for ASHA workers anr

Kerala MPs protest in Parliament, demand Rs 21,000 honorarium for ASHA workers

Attukal Pongala 2025: Know date, time, significance of one of the worlds largest gathering of women devotees anr

Attukal Pongala 2025: Know date, time, significance of world's largest gathering of women devotees

PC George claims 400 girls lost to love jihad in Kerala's Kottayam meenachil; Cops likely to file case after complaints anr

PC George claims 400 girls lost to love jihad in Kerala's Kottayam; Cops likely to file case after complaints

Kerala: Guruvayur temple festival begins with traditional flag hoisting ceremony anr

Kerala: Guruvayur temple festival begins with traditional flag hoisting ceremony

Crude bomb hurled at SDPI workers house in Kannur, property damaged dmn

Crude bomb hurled at SDPI worker’s house in Kannur, property damaged

Recent Stories

Celine Dion on AI-generated music: Singer's stern warning to fans; here's what she said RBA

Celine Dion on AI-generated music: Singer's stern warning to fans; here's what she said

Sell old Rs 20 note to earn Rs 18 Lakhs! Here's the Easy Way! RBA

Sell old Rs 20 note to earn Rs 18 Lakhs! Here's the Easy Way!

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer makes SHOCKING claim on lack of recognition after leading KKR to 3rd title in 2024 HRD

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer makes SHOCKING claim on lack of recognition after leading KKR to 3rd title in 2024

Weight Loss: 6 Ayurvedic tips that will burn your extra kilos anr

Weight Loss: 6 Ayurvedic tips that will burn your extra kilos

Endeavour Silver Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Results: Analysts Expect A Revenue Fall, Retail’s Feeling Bearish

Endeavour Silver Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Results: Analysts Expect A Revenue Fall, Retail’s Feeling Bearish

Recent Videos

Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable

Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage

VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage

Video Icon
Monarchy Momentum: Nepalese Gather in Thousands to Hail Former King | Asianet Newsable

Monarchy Momentum: Nepalese Gather in Thousands to Hail Former King | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Zelenskyy Meets PM Mohammed bin Salman Ahead of Diplomatic Talks in Saudi Arabia | Asianet Newsable

Zelenskyy Meets PM Mohammed bin Salman Ahead of Diplomatic Talks in Saudi Arabia | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bam Bam Bhole Song First Look OUT! Sikandar Track Featuring Salman Khan & Rashmika in HOLI Mood

Bam Bam Bhole Song First Look OUT! Sikandar Track Featuring Salman Khan & Rashmika in HOLI Mood

Video Icon