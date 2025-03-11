Kerala: Crime Branch takes Sai Gramam Trust Chairman Anandakumar into custody in half price scam case

Read Full Article

Kochi: Sai Gramam Trust Chairman Anandakumar, a key figure in the half price fraud case, has been taken into custody by the Crime Branch. This action came after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail application. The Crime Branch has identified Anandakumar as the mastermind behind the half price scheme. However, during his detention at the Jawahar Nagar Crime Branch office, Anandakumar experienced discomfort and was subsequently shifted to a hospital. He was accompanied by his family members at the time.

Reports indicate that Anandakumar is expected to be transferred to Alappuzha. The half price fraud was orchestrated through institutions under the National NGO Confederation, of which Anandakumar serves as the National Chairman. The Crime Branch has dismissed Anandakumar's claim of non-involvement in the scam, and told the court that evidence has surfaced showing that he received money from the NGO Confederation.

Latest Videos