A New Beginning: Kerala Governor assures support to CM Vijayan in taking state's demands to Centre

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar assured full support to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state's MPs in presenting the state’s issues and demands to the Centre. In a first-of-its-kind meeting at Kerala House, Delhi, the Governor emphasized unity beyond politics, urging all representatives to work together for Kerala’s development

Published: Mar 12, 2025, 9:27 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has assured his support to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in representing the state’s concerns and demands to the central government.

The assurance came during a meeting held on Tuesday at Kerala House in Delhi, where Vijayan and Members of Parliament from Kerala discussed the state’s pressing issues. According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, the discussion focused on Kerala’s shared challenges and the ongoing crises affecting the state.

Governor Arlekar recognized these difficulties and expressed his commitment to working alongside the chief minister to ensure the state’s needs are effectively communicated to the Centre, the statement added.

He also called on Kerala’s MPs to unite beyond political divisions, embracing the slogan ‘nation first’ while keeping Kerala’s interests at the forefront, the statement noted. The Governor stressed the importance of collective efforts, urging all stakeholders to focus on achieving common objectives “without politicising” the issues, it added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed Governor Arlekar’s commitment, describing it as a positive and encouraging move. He said it signaled a “new beginning” with the Kerala Governor standing in support of “Team Kerala,” according to the statement.

This marked the first time such a meeting was held under the Governor’s leadership, it further stated.
The Governor convened the meeting with the aim of uniting everyone to collectively pursue Kerala’s demands without politicizing the issues. It was the first time such a meeting had been called under the Governor’s leadership. Following the discussions held at the Kerala House conference hall, the Governor also hosted a dinner for the participants.

The Governor expressed his gratitude to the Members of Parliament for their insightful views during the meeting.

Among those present were Lok Sabha MPs from Kerala, including Rajmohan Unnithan, Shafi Parambil, M.K. Raghavan, E.T. Mohammed Basheer, V.K. Sreekandan, K. Radhakrishnan, Hibi Eden, K.C. Venugopal, Anto Antony, Shashi Tharoor, Kodikunnil Suresh, Adoor Prakash, N.K. Premachandran, Dean Kuriakose, Francis George, and Benny Behanan. Rajya Sabha MPs in attendance included John Brittas, A.A. Rahim, Jose K. Mani, Harris Beeran, P.P. Suneer, P.V. Abdul Wahab, P.T. Usha, Dr. V. Sivadasan, Jebi Mather, and P. Santosh Kumar.

Kerala’s Special Representative in New Delhi, Prof. K.V. Thomas, was also a special invitee at the meeting.

