Kerala: Man-eating tiger found dead in Wayanad's Pancharakolli with fatal wounds on neck

Mananthavady: The man-eating tiger that terrorized Pancharakolli in Wayanad's Mananthavady has been found dead during a search operation conducted by the forest department. According to the office of Forest Minister AK Saseendran, the tiger was found around 2:30 am today (Jan 27) with two deep wounds on its neck. The forest department also confirmed that the dead tiger is the same one that recently killed a tribal woman named Radha in Pancharakolli.

Forest officials discovered the tiger in a weakened state at a location within the forest where waste had been dumped. After assessing the condition of the animal, the forest department concluded that the tiger likely died following a fight with another tiger.

On January 24, a tribal woman was killed in a tiger attack in Pancharakolli. Radha, the wife of Appachan, a temporary forest watcher, was attacked while picking coffee in the plantation around 8:30 am. The Thunderbolt team, which was conducting a routine inspection, discovered Radha’s body, which was partially eaten. Following strong protests from local residents, authorities issued an order to shoot the man-eating tiger responsible for the attack. Despite efforts to pacify the protesters, they protests continued for several days as they demanded to kill the man-eater feline.

