61-year-old school principal arrested for molesting three minor students in MP's Anuppur

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district have arrested a 61-year-old government school principal on allegations of molesting three underage female students.

Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 3:46 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 3:46 PM IST

Bhopal: A government school principal in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh, has been taken into custody for allegedly molesting three minor female students. The 61-year-old accused had reportedly been committing the crime over an extended period, as stated by Arvind Jain, the in-charge of Kotwali police station.

After a complaint was filed by the victims, all of whom were Class 11 students, an investigation was initiated, and the CCTV footage from the higher secondary school was reviewed. Following the internal complaint committee’s report, which consisted of six members, a case was filed against the accused on Saturday, leading to his arrest, according to officials.

The accused was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 74 (use of criminal force or assault on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. 

In yet another incident, a 25-year-old school teacher in Vidisha was arrested on Friday on charges that he had sexually assaulted at least five students, police said. Satyam Raghuvanshi, a social science teacher at a private school used to give private tuitions to students of classes 1 to 8. Raghuvanshi was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Pocso) Act and is being interrogated. Police said he was married and had a one-year-old child.

