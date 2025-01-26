Kerala: Infighting in Palakkad's BJP; 9 councillors likely to resign over youth wing president's appointment

Dissent brews within the Palakkad BJP as leaders, including a national council member, and former municipal councilors prepare to resign in protest against the appointment of Prashanth Sivan as BJP Youth Wing District President.

Palakkad: Leaders, including a national council member, prepare to resign in protest against the appointment of Prashanth Sivan as the BJP Youth Wing District President. Former municipal councilors from Palakkad have also expressed their willingness to step down. Nine councilors are expected to submit their resignation letters to the state BJP leadership tomorrow. Dissident councilors, who attended a protest meeting, announced their intention to proceed with the resignations.

Councilors who convened for a special meeting have affirmed their decision to proceed with their resignations. They allege that the election for the district president violated established guidelines. The main accusation is that the president was unilaterally selected, sidelining those who had secured more votes in the election. Senior BJP leader C. Krishnakumar from Palakkad is accused of pushing his proxy candidate into the position.

BJP National Council member N. Sivarajan stated that they are firm on their decision. Municipal Chairperson Prameela Sasidharan confirmed that the meeting was held in connection with the BJP presidential election.

Meanwhile, the current district president, K.M. Haridas, refuted the allegations, claiming that no rules were violated in the selection process. He added that if anyone is dissatisfied, the issue will be addressed, although no one has formally expressed discontent so far.

At the same time, the Congress has begun efforts to attract the dissenting BJP councilors to their side. Reports suggest that discussions are being facilitated through Sandeep Varier, a former BJP member who joined the Congress. State Congress leaders have also reportedly reached out to the rebel councilors. If the councilors proceed with their resignations, the BJP stands to lose control of the municipality.

