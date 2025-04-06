L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal starrer becomes highest grossing Malayalam film

Entertainment
Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film L2 Empuraan is earning tremendously at the box office
The state of earnings of L2 Empuraan is such that it has become the highest-grossing film in Malayalam cinema
Released on March 27, L2 Empuraan has grossed ₹249.71 crore at the worldwide box office in 10 days
In 9 days, L2 Empuraan earned ₹242.55 crore worldwide, pushing Manjummel Boys to the second position, whose worldwide earnings were ₹241.56 crore
After the collection of the 11th day, L2 Empuraan will create a new record. It will prove to be the first Malayalam film whose earnings will cross ₹250 crore
Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan is earning more overseas. In 10 days, it earned gross of ₹138 crore abroad, while gross collection in India is currently ₹111.71 crore
L2 Empuraan has been produced in approximately 180 CR. Along with Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier also have important roles
