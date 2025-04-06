Entertainment

L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal starrer becomes highest grossing Malayalam film

L2 Empuraan's tremendous earnings at the box office

Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film L2 Empuraan is earning tremendously at the box office

L2 Empuraan becomes the highest-grossing Malayalam film

The state of earnings of L2 Empuraan is such that it has become the highest-grossing film in Malayalam cinema

How much did L2 Emupraan earn?

Released on March 27, L2 Empuraan has grossed ₹249.71 crore at the worldwide box office in 10 days

Became Malayalam's highest earner in just 9 days

In 9 days, L2 Empuraan earned ₹242.55 crore worldwide, pushing Manjummel Boys to the second position, whose worldwide earnings were ₹241.56 crore

L2 Empuraan will create a new record on the 11th day

After the collection of the 11th day, L2 Empuraan will create a new record. It will prove to be the first Malayalam film whose earnings will cross ₹250 crore

L2 Empuraan is earning more overseas

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan is earning more overseas. In 10 days, it earned gross of ₹138 crore abroad, while gross collection in India is currently ₹111.71 crore

What is the budget of L2 Empuraan?

L2 Empuraan has been produced in approximately 180 CR. Along with Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier also have important roles

