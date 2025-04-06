Gold rate SURGES on Ram Navami: Check 24k gold rates for 6th April

Business
If you also want to buy gold on the occasion of Ram Navami, then first find out the price. Gold prices have increased in the past week
According to IBJA, gold was at ₹89,164 last Saturday, March 29, which has now reached ₹91,014. That is, gold has become ₹1850 per 10 grams more expensive in a week
If we look at it according to carat, then currently the price of 18 carat gold is ₹68261, 22 carat is ₹83369 and 24 carat gold has reached ₹91014 per 10 grams
From January 1, 2025 till now, that is, in three months, gold has become ₹14,852 more expensive. On January 1, gold was ₹76162, which has now increased to ₹91,014 per 10 grams
Gold became ₹12810 more expensive in 2024. On January 1, its price was ₹63352, which reached ₹76162 per 10 grams on December 31
Gold's all-time highest level was made on April 3, when its price reached a high of ₹91,205
The biggest reason for increase in gold is Trump's tariff. Apart from this, due to the instability in the stock market, people are taking money out of there and investing in gold
According to experts, gold can reach ₹95000 per 10 grams in 2025. The weakness of the rupee against the dollar is also supporting gold
Talking about silver, its price has decreased by about ₹8000 in a week. Last Saturday, April 5, silver was at ₹1,00,892, which has now come down to ₹92,910 per kg
Talking about the all-time highest level of silver, it touched it on March 28. Then the price of silver had reached the level of ₹1,00,934
