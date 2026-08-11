A Malayali man travelling from Dubai to Kochi tragically died after suffering a heart attack during a layover at Hyderabad airport. He was on his journey home when the sudden medical emergency occurred. The incident has left his family and loved ones grieving.

A Malayali man tragically died of a heart attack at Hyderabad airport while he was travelling from Dubai to Kochi. The deceased has been identified as Saneesh Babu, a 48-year-old native of Chengannur.

Saneesh was returning home from Dubai and had reached Hyderabad as part of his journey to Kochi. He was waiting for his connecting flight when he suddenly began feeling unwell. His condition reportedly deteriorated rapidly, leaving those around him concerned.

Despite efforts to provide him with medical assistance, Saneesh passed away before he could be shifted to a hospital. His sudden death during what was supposed to be a journey back home has left his family and loved ones in deep grief.

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Following the necessary procedures, Saneesh’s body was flown to Kochi. It was subsequently transported to his hometown in Chengannur, where his final rites were conducted in the presence of family members and relatives.

Saneesh Babu was the son of Raveendran and Shanthamma of Nandanm House in Peringala. He is survived by his wife, Roopa, and their daughter, Devananda.

The unexpected tragedy has left his family and the local community mourning the loss of a 48-year-old who died while on his way home from Dubai.

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